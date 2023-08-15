Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: Carmelo Hayes, Dijak, NXT, NXT Heatwave, USA Network, Wes Lee, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: Who Will Face Carmelo Hayes At NXT Heatwave?

Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network: Wes Lee battles Dijak to see who will face Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Title at Heatwave.

Just one week from tonight, the NXT brand will host Heatwave, and we know that main-eventing that show will be NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending his title. What we do not know just yet is who he will be defending the title against a week from tonight. But by the end of tonight's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, we will indeed have that answer, as Wes Lee will be taking on Dijak in a singles match to determine the Number One Contender to face Hayes for the Championship next week.

Wes Lee and Dijak have battled before with Championship implications, albeit for the North American Title months ago. Now, with a chance to challenge for the biggest prize in the brand on the line, who will come out on top? Let's see what WWE.com says.

The No. 1 Contender to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will be decided when Wes Lee and Dijak square off live on NXT. Since losing the NXT North American Championship, Lee has become increasingly frustrated, and his anger is reaching a boiling point. Dijak, meanwhile, is coming off a systematic beatdown of Eddy Thorpe that reaffirmed his status as arguably the toughest Superstar in NXT. Who will become the No. 1 Contender? Tune in to NXT on Tuesday on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, on tonight's show, we will see Champions Tony D'Angelo and Stacks defend the Tag Titles against The Dyad, Trick Williams will face Drew Gulak, and Dana Brooke will do battle with Blair Davenport.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT live tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!