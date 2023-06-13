Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: Bron Breakker, NXT, previews, Seth Rollins, USA Network, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: Will Seth Rollins Accept Bron Breakker's Challenge?

Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA, where we will hear from Bron Breakker about why he has challenged Seth Rollins for his title.

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker shocked everyone last week when he abruptly announced that his sights were no longer on Carmelo Hayes and the NXT Championship, but rather that he was openly challenging Raw's World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins for his title. To immediately become Raw's top Champion would undoubtedly be one way to make an immediate splash on the main roster, is Breakker ready for such an opportunity, and maybe a more important question to ask, would Rollins even accept the match?

Needless to say, there are plenty of questions about this occurance and only one man can answer them: Bron Breakker. And according to WWE.com, he will attempt to do so tonight on NXT.

Along with that, tonight we will see the new Number One Contender Thea Hail take on Cora Jade in singles action, the NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate, and Mustafa Ali teaming up to battle Schism in a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Ilja Dragonov facing Baron Corbin, and in what is being called a friendly match between the tag team partners, Malik Blade will go one-on-one with Edris Enofé.

To catch all of the wrestling action, tune in to WWE NXT live tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

