WWE NXT Pulls Out of Top 10 After Just Penetrating It Last Week

One week after triumphantly penetrating the ratings top ten last week, WWE NXT has dropped all the way out of the top twenty-five shows this week. But WWE NXT suffered this devastating ratings defeat despite gaining in both overall viewership and 18-49 demographic, according to the numbers from Showbuzz Daily.

Last week, which right now seems like it was a long, long time ago, The Chadster was feeling optimistic. NXT had a bright future on Tuesday nights. The sky was the limit. Here's what The Chadster said last week:

NXT had 805,000 viewers and a .22 in the 18-49 demographic, earning the show an eighth place ranking. That's up from 768,000 viewers last week. And while last week's show also scored a .22 in 18-49, the show was ranked 12th last week. But here's the thing: last week's episode was the first part of NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver, and it took place during WrestleMania week. For NXT to top that on their first night on Tuesdays, with a regular episode? Clearly NXT is the greatest wrestling show to ever air on television, just like The Chadster has been saying all along.

But look at the numbers this week!

WWE NXT had 840,000 viewers this week, up from last week's 805,000. And in the 18-49 demographic, NXT is also up this week, with a .23 compared to last week's .22. So explain to The Chadster how NXT dropped from eighth place last week to twenty-seventh place this week?! It's got to be a conspiracy. You know what happened? The Chadster bets all the disloyal WWE fans who tuned out of WWE Raw this week were so jealous of how good NXT did last week that they purposely watched other shows just to make NXT look bad. The Chadster is onto you, you hooligans. Stop messing with The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT ratings, dang it!

