WWE NXT Tag Team Titles: A Five-Team Gauntlet Match This Week

Former NXT Tag Team Champions MSK relinquished the titles this past Friday after WWE released team member Nash Carter and promised that new Champions would be crowned on this Tuesday night's NXT 2.0. Since then, fans have been left wondering which tag teams would be involved and how the brand would go about crowning the new champs, but now today, WWE has answered those questions and we now know the five teams of which one will become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

WWE.com announced this afternoon that tomorrow night's episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network will feature a five-team Gauntlet Match where the winning team will be crowned the new Tag Team Champions.

After being relinquished, the last team standing will be crowned the new NXT Tag Team Champions. On Tuesday, five of NXT 2.0's top tag teams, including Grayson Waller & Sanga, Legado del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and Pretty Deadly, will collide in a Gauntlet Match to determine the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Don't miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

So we've got a pretty interesting mix of teams there and if it were up to me, I'd have either The Creeds or Pretty Deadly go over in this one. The Creeds have proven themselves to be the dominant young powerhouses of the division and it would be fun to see what they would do with a title reign. Especially after nearly winning the titles at Stand & Deliver.

At the same time though, Pretty Deadly are proven champions, having held the NXT UK Tag Team titles for most of last year and despite only debuting on NXT 2.0 last week as the ones who assaulted The Creeds a couple of weeks ago, them screwing the brothers out of the titles and taking them for themselves would be an instant heat-generator for them and would nicely advance their budding rivalry with them.

To see who will become the new Tag Team Champions, tune in to NXT 2.0 tomorrow night at 8 pm on the USA Network.