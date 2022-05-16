WWE Promotes Raw with Cursed Photoshop Graphic

WWE is a company with a market cap of 4.31 billion dollars, able to employ highly paid artists to produce cutting edge graphics. And yet, this is the image the company created to promote tonight's episode of WWE Raw.

As you can see, the graphic reveals new powers or Bobby Lashley and MVP, who demonstrate the ability to phase their heads through a steel cage like Kitty Pryde. Even more impressively, MVP is able to do the same thing despite standing several feet behind Omos, showing a true mastery of reality manipulation.

Either that, or someone was too lazy to move the cage layer after it was pointed out that it shouldn't be in front of the competitors' faces, so they just erased the cage around the faces. Clearly, this was done by someone for whom graphic design is their passion.

"They tell me, Vlad, make sure viewers can see beautiful face of Bobby Lashley, Omos, and MVP," said WWE intern Vlad Kozinkerov. "So that is what I do."

According to sources, WWE officials backstage were so impressed with Kozinkerov's cost-cutting photoshop skills, they vowed not to fire him during the next round of layoffs, as long as he continues to work for free.

WWE Raw airs at 8E/7C on USA. Here's the info about the cage match from WWE.com:

In his pursuit of MVP, The All Mighty intends to prove that he is just that as Bobby Lashley prepares to collide with "The Nigerian Giant" Omos inside of a steel cage. After Lashley's former manager turned his back on him to join Omos and cost the former WWE Champion his match at WrestleMania Backlash, The All Mighty is determined to get his hands on MVP and put him in The Hurt Lock. But to do that, he must first get past the 7-foot-3, 403-pound Omos.