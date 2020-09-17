WWE Puts a Ring On It – Wade Barrett Now Permanent NXT Commentator

WWE and Wade Barrett, sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Barrett with the WWE exclusive contract! WWE has made it official and signed Wade Barrett to join the commentary team on NXT permanently. Barrett has been handling commentary for the past few weeks after the sudden departure of Mauro Ranallo. Now, we can expect Barrett to commentate on NXT for the foreseeable future.

A press release from WWE.com laid it out Wednesday while promoting a deal where they gave the news as an EX-X-XCLUSIVE to Sports Illustrated (yay access journalism):

Wade Barrett has officially signed with NXT as part of the commentary team. The former Intercontinental Champion has been part of the announce team in recent weeks alongside Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix. As first reported by Sports Illustrated, Barrett will now remain an official member of the announce team. The former King of the Ring returned as a color analyst for the black-and-gold brand after several years away from WWE. "I am as passionate, as motivated, and as excited to be in the NXT broadcast booth as I ever was to be in the ring," Barrett told SI. "I can't wait for the next few months and the next few years. I am thrilled to share the stories of the stars of NXT, and I am very grateful for the chance to entertain people every week. I am so excited for this new role." Don't miss Barrett and all the black-and-gold action tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on the USA Network.

While Mauro Ranallo's unique style will be missed, Barrett is great in the commentary booth. It's always nice to have someone with actual, legitimate wrestling experience in the booth to explain the psychology of the match and the physics of the moves.