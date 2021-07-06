WWE Raw 7/5/2021 Review: Drew McIntyre Fails to Hinder the Jinder

With just one more week before they're allowed to leave the Thunderdome, WWE put on one of its worst shows of the pandemic era for this week's WWE Raw. That's impossible, you say? Read on, you poor, naive soul.

In an effort to see who the true fans are by getting everyone else to tune out of Raw immediately, WWE opened the show with a massive episode of Miz TV focused on the Money in the Bank ladder match, featuring John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Riddle, and AJ Styles. This led to a rematch between Morrison and Riddle that did not feature a big spot like last week's dive to the outside, which is good because after Sammy Guevara upstaged Ricochet with his own dive into the crowd area on Dynamite last week, if this kept escalating, one of them would end up dead or paralyzed. Morrison won by countout. Yeah. Thrilling. Skip all of this.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Omos sends Riddle tumbling off a ladder during chaotic "Miz TV": Raw, July 5, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkWHOzcCbpc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ricochet vs. John Morrison: Raw, July 5, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiEj4vH4W3Q)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: John Morrison will always "H2-own" Ricochet: July 5, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzJS1kXywWA)

Nia Jax pinned Nikki Cross in an eight-woman tag match between Jax, Shayna Baszler, Eva Maria, and Doudrop against Cross, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Naomi. Naturally, this was a five-star classic. Just kidding. Watch it to see how bad it is.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shayna Baszler storms off after Alexa Bliss is mentioned: July 5, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-D4l68HQmw)

Mustafa Ali beat Mansoor in a short match that doesn't matter. Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali: Raw, July 5, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37ryS-15Iq0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mustafa Ali offers some post-match advice to Mansoor: July 5, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7T2DEUKQ9g)

Jinder Mahal feels Drew McInture has sold out and left his old 3MB buddy behind. To demonstrate, Mahal arrived at WWE Raw with a motorcycle, so I'm going to assume he'll be doing Undertaker's American Badass gimmick by next month. McIntyre, who felt the earlier promo simply wasn't enough, cut another about how his sword is the dick of the Loch Ness Monster or something. A match ensues, and it ends in DQ when Jinder's flunkies intervene. Jinder steals McIntyre's dick sword after the match. Don't hinder the Jinder! Watch these clips!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Drew McIntyre explains his sword's ties to the Loch Ness Monster: Raw, July 5, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_8q2S8UFtE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal: Raw, July 5, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Jn6LfYzHa4)

Lucha House Party beat former Retribution members Mace and T-Bar in a match to see who are the lowest-ranked jobbers on the WWE Raw roster. Expect Mace and T-Bar to really rip into some marks on Twitter after this. Oh, and skip it.

Riddle beat AJ Styles via distraction finish in a match that, given the participants, could have been great if booked by any other company than WWE. But on WWE Raw, it was a soulless mess and you shouldn't bother watching it. Where is Randy Orton?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riddle vs. AJ Styles: Raw, July 5, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ih8Q6-Ckmyw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riddle celebrates his win with The Viking Raiders: July 5, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rosuczaVEcY)

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair had a sword fight with crutches. It was better than 90% of the wrestling on the show. Watch it, I guess.

In a demonstration of how efficiently they can make their talent look like crap, R-Truth was supposed to team with MAGA idiot Jaxson Ryker to take on Cedric Alexander and Elias, but Truth won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa and then ran away, leaving Ryker to face Elias and Alexander in a two-on-one scenario, but Ryker got the better of them anyway and pinned Alexander when Elias ran away. So to be clear, everyone here looked like a moron or a loser except for Ryker, the babyface getting a megapush who is going to be booed out of the building for his politics when the crowd return. Yeah. Great job, guys. Skip it.

Kofi Kingston pinned MVP in a tag team main event of New Day vs. Hurt Business. Compared to the rest of the night, this average match was like Savage/Steamboat. Might as well watch it then.

Ok, hear me out. What if WWE is purposely making their recent shows even worse than usual, just so when their live crowds return, it seems that much better? No? Okay, this week's WWE Raw sucked then. Just one more in the Thunderdome, next week…

WWE Raw 7/5/2021 Review by Jude Terror 2 / 10 Ok, hear me out. What if WWE is purposely making their recent shows even worse than usual, just so when their live crowds return, it seems that much better? No? Okay, this week's WWE Raw sucked then.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe