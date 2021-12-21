WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley Dominates Day 1 Opponents

The Chadster has been a big fan of Bobby Lashley ever since that storyline where Lashley stole Rusev's wife, Lana, and had sex with her, turning Rusev into a cuckold. The Chadster isn't sure why he liked that storyline so much. It just made The Chadster feel a certain kind of way. The point is that The Chadster has been rooting for Lashley ever since, and he's happy to see Lashley looking strong heading into Day 1 after the events of WWE Raw last night.

When The Chadster heard that Lashley would open WWE Raw with a promo, The Chadster hoped that this would result in Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Big E getting involved, leading to a tag team match in the main event. The Chadster didn't dare hope this would be true, because The Chadster knows he could never predict the writing of the incredible WWE creative team and The Chadster would never want to offend WWE by even trying. But by some stroke of luck, that's exactly what happened at the start of the show. Rollins and Owens teamed up to attack Lashley and Big E, leading to the match to be booked for later.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens attack Big E and Bobby Lashley: Raw, Dec. 20, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_fD92OEQiM)

During that match, Lashley got the pin after spearing Kevin Owens and also spearing his own partner, Big E. Rollins and Owens did get the upper hand after the match though.

In other tag team action on WWE Raw last night, The Miz sowed dissent between AJ Styles and Omos.

And that paid off when Owens and Styles lost to The Mysterios.

WWE Raw also treated us to legendary singles action between Randy Orton and Chad Gable last night.

Bianca Belair won the rubber match in an epic feud with Doudrop that will be remembered for all time on WWE Raw last night.

Edge fell for the oldest trick in the book during an interview with Maryse on The Cutting Edge.

Rhea Ripley beat Zelina Vega in a meaningful match that will definitely have repercussions.

Austin Theory continued his star-making storyline with Vince McMahon himself! Auughh man! So lucky!

Of course, WWE Raw showed off its comedy chops in another of The Chadster's favorite segments, the 24/7 Championship match.

Those ones are always winners. And in the best news of all, one of The Chadster's favorite wrestler, Dolph Ziggler, won a title shot against Damian Priest by defeating Priest by countout in a non-title match on WWE Raw last night. Yay!

Overall, it was an incredible episode of WWE Raw, one The Chadster will remember forever, and The Chadster will cherish that memory. Thank you, WWE. and Merry Christmas.

