WWE Raw Breaks Record for Low Viewership as Fans Face Darkest Hour

Why?! Why, God, why?! Why must you put The Chadster through so much pain and suffering?! The ratings numbers are in for WWE Raw this week, and, according to PW Torch, Raw has scored its lowest viewership of all time. OF ALL TIME!

From Twitter:

Yikes! Maybe Raw's lowest rating ever Monday… 1.1 cable rating. Dropped to 1.168 million in third hour! 0.44 demo 18-49 rating. More at https://t.co/b30cDz6YY1 later. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) June 2, 2021

First hour 1.536 and second hour 1.549 million viewers. I've asked if the third hour number is a typo because that is a huge dropoff. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) June 2, 2021

Now, The Chadster is known for his calm demeanor. The Chadster always handles news, even really bad news, gracefully. But this is too much for even The Chadster to bear. That's an average of 1.42 million viewers. Are you kidding The Chadster? Did that many fair-weather WWE fans really prefer to spend Memorial Day grilling with their families instead of watching the greatest television show in the history of the universe? Dang it! Dang it dang it dang it dang it dang it dang it dang it dang it!

Whew! It felt good to let that out, even though The Chadster isn't normally one for using that kind of language.

The real kicker is that third hour. That means fans who were already tuned into WWE Raw tuned out! What, did they have something better to do at 10PM on a Monday night? Like what? Come on! Dang it! In 18-49, Raw did a .44, which isn't the worst number ever, but it's a little too close to what AEW gets on a good Wednesday night for The Chadster's liking.

The Chadster know who's to blame for this: Tony Khan. This is why Tony Khan decided to hold Double or Nothing on a Sunday in the first place. He knew four hours of action would tire out wrestling fans so they couldn't stay awake for WWE Raw the next night. Is this the way you want to "win," Tony Khan? Not like this. Not like this! And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: ratings, Raw, wrestling, wwe