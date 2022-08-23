WWE Raw: Edge Reveals When He'll Retire, Kurt Angle to Return

After WWE Raw went off the air on Monday, Edge told his hometown Toronto crowd he plans to retire next Summer when WWE returns to the city. Edge returned from a nine-year hiatus after being forced to retire in 2011, at the height of his career, due to a neck injury. But it looks like the Rated R Superstar plans to hang up the boots again in the near future. Will it stick this time?

Edge faced Damian Priest in the main event of Raw last night. Edge won the match, but was in danger of getting Dominiked by Rhea Ripley before he was saved by his wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. It was after the match that Edge cut the promo to the crowd.

Fightful transcribed Edge's comments:

30 years ago, 30 years ago, July 1st, 1992, I had my first wrestling match as Adam Copeland. I knew one day, I'd be standing right here in front of you, I just knew it. What I didn't dream of is that I would have to retire for nine years and fight, fight with every fiber of my being to get this back. All of you are the reason for that. This is a reciprocal relationship. I just went toe-to-toe with one of the best talents and the future of this industry in Damian Priest. I can't wait to do it some more. I can't wait to hopefully come back one last time, one last time here in Toronto. I'm looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August. So next August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you, and in a perfect world, we'll all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, that's okay, man. This is the place for me to do it. I mean this when I say it — I love all of you. In case you missed it, I love being Canadian.

But as one Superstar with severe neck issues hints at his departure, another is set to return. Kurt Angle will be on WWE Raw next week, the company announced during last night's show. Angle's return will almost certainly be in a non-wrestling capacity, and for a single night, as Raw will take place in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.