WWE Raw Literally Redefines Wrestling With Best Episode Ever

The Chadster reviews last night's WWE Raw masterpiece that Tony Khan wishes he could book! Pure wrestling perfection that AEW can only dream about! 🔥💯

Article Summary WWE Raw redefines wrestling with thrilling storylines, perfect booking, and zero Tony Khan nonsense!

Spectacular matches like Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez prove WWE’s women’s division leaves AEW in the dust!

Main event brilliance with Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins proves WWE creates real future stars—sorry, AEW!

Tony Khan keeps trying to ruin The Chadster’s life, but WWE Raw’s excellence exposes AEW’s mediocrity every time!

Last night's WWE Raw absolutely blew The Chadster away with its incredible storytelling, amazing matches, and perfect booking! 🙌 The Chadster can honestly say that WWE Raw continues to prove why WWE is the premier wrestling company on the planet, and why Tony Khan should just give up already! 😤

WWE Raw kicked off with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker making it clear they are the future of WWE. When Sami Zayn interrupted them, The Chadster was on the edge of his seat! 😲 The tension between these superstars was palpable, and Zayn challenging their authority was such good storytelling. This is exactly how you open a wrestling show – with brand new factions espousing platitudes about their importance! 👏

Unlike how AEW Dynamite starts with high-octane spotfests that thrill the crowd! Tony Khan literally doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez was an absolute banger that showed why WWE's women's division is light years ahead of the competition. The match ended in a DQ when Giulia interfered, but that's smart booking that protects both stars! 👑 When Iyo Sky made the save, The Chadster could only think about how Tony Khan wishes he could book women's wrestling this well!

Meanwhile, Logan Paul confronting Jey Uso about the WWE Championship set up what's sure to be an incredible future match! The prestige of WWE's championships is unmatched in professional wrestling! 💯

The War Raiders vs. Judgment Day match was pure tag team excellence! The War Raiders picking up the win over JD McDonagh and Finn Balor showed why WWE's tag division is thriving. 🔥 The storytelling with the New Day on commentary and Penta getting involved added layers to multiple stories at once, which The Chadster fears might be a little too complex for the audience, but The Chadster would never question WWE's wisdom.

Then The Chadster was absolutely blown away by Becky Lynch coming out to explain her attack on Lyra Valkyria! 🔥 The way Becky justified her actions by bringing up Bayley's past betrayals and Valkyria's association with her was masterclass character work! When Valkyria came out and confronted Lynch, challenging her to a match at Backlash with the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line, The Chadster was mesmerized by the storytelling! 😍

That amazing video package for Rusev's return was another highlight showing how WWE knows exactly how to use returning talent! 🙌 The way WWE is positioning him as a monster for a few weeks before ultimately forgetting about him is the right way to use stars that have betrayed WWE in the past.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan just throws ex-WWE talent on TV and lets them get over, literally stabbing Triple H right in the back by misusing the talent WWE developed! 😡 When WWE brings back their own stars like Rusev, The Chadster likes it much better because those stars are using the training they were given by WWE for the benefit of WWE, unlike AEW which is literally stealing WWE training! Auughh man! So unfair! 💔

Stephanie Vaquer defeating Ivy Nile with that devastating SVB finisher was another stellar match! The way WWE takes international stars and teaches them how to fit in with the WWE style is masterful and shows how much they care about building the future. 🌟 Unlike Tony Khan who uses international stars to provide variety and acknowledge that other styles of wrestling exist. So stupid!

Pat McAfee cutting that emotional promo about loyalty to Michael Cole and challenging Gunther to a match at Backlash was one of the most compelling segments The Chadster has seen in years! 😭 This is how you build a non-wrestler vs wrestler match – with heart and storytelling! Unlike Tony Khan who doesn't even have his commentators wrestle! He knows nothing about the business!

The main event featuring Bron Breakker destroying Sami Zayn was perfect booking! Those devastating spears showed why Breakker is the future of WWE. The Chadster was literally shaking with excitement seeing such a star-making performance! 🤯 The post-match beatdown with Rollins adding a Stomp was the cherry on top of a perfect WWE Raw!

When Tony Khan sees how WWE creates new stars, he must be so jealous! The fact that AEW can't build homegrown talent like this is just pathetic, and Tony Khan knows it! 😒 And don't give The Chadster any of that dang bunk about wrestlers like MJF, Hangman Adam Page, or Toni Storm. Are they the future of WWE? Definitely not. Unless they sign with WWE, which would make their value go up instantly in The Chadster's mind.

Last night after watching such an incredible episode of WWE Raw, The Chadster had another terrifying nightmare about Tony Khan. In the dream, The Chadster was in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City after Raw had ended. The Chadster was helping the crew clean up when suddenly all the lights went out.

When a single spotlight came on, there was Tony Khan standing in the middle of the ring wearing a Seth Rollins-style white suit but with the AEW logo all over it. "Like my new faction, Chad?" he called out. "I'm creating my own FUTURE of wrestling!"

Tony Khan then snapped his fingers and suddenly Bron Breakker-lookalikes emerged from under the ring, but they were all wearing AEW merchandise! They surrounded The Chadster as Tony Khan laughed maniacally. "I'm going to SPEAR your ratings!" Tony Khan shouted as the Breakker clones closed in.

The Chadster tried to escape but found himself trapped in the corner of the ring. That's when Tony Khan pulled out a bottle of White Claw and poured it all over The Chadster's head, ruining The Chadster's favorite Smash Mouth t-shirt! "All Star? More like No Star!" Tony Khan taunted.

The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat and immediately checked to make sure his White Claw supply was safe in the refrigerator. It's so inappropriate how Tony Khan keeps invading The Chadster's dreams! STOP BEING OBSESSED WITH THE CHADSTER, TONY KHAN! 😠

WWE Raw delivered another masterclass in professional wrestling that reminded The Chadster why WWE is the gold standard. Every segment had purpose, every match told a story, and every superstar looked like a million bucks! 💰

When The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how perfectly WWE booked this episode, she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster knows she secretly agrees that WWE Raw was amazing – she just doesn't want to admit it because Tony Khan has somehow gotten to her too! 📱

As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast last week, "WWE's creative structure creates cohesive storylines that respect the audience's intelligence, while AEW just throws together random matches hoping something sticks. It's the difference between a fine dining experience and a fast food drive-thru." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this completely unbiased assessment! 👏

The Chadster will be driving his Mazda Miata to the store later to pick up more White Claw to celebrate another incredible episode of WWE Raw! That's what real wrestling fans do! 🚗💨

If only Tony Khan would stop ruining The Chadster's life and just admit that WWE knows how to book professional wrestling the RIGHT way! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫💔

