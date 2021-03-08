WWE Raw: Miz to Challenge Bobby Lashley in WWE Title Rematch

Last week, tragedy befell beloved American cultural icon, reality TV star, and professional wrestler The Miz when he was forced to defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in a lumberjack match and lost. Miz had only just won the title two weeks prior at WWE Elimination Chamber, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase for a title shot against Drew McIntyre after McIntyre survived an Elimination Chamber match with five other former WWE Champions. But The Miz was no match for Lashley, who easily defeated him to put an end to a very short WWE Championship reign. And tonight on WWE Raw, The Miz will get a chance to get some payback on Lashley and regain his WWE Championship.

In a preview on WWE.com, the company writes:

Last week on Raw, Bobby Lashley conquered The Miz in dominant fashion to become the new WWE Champion in a Lumberjack Match. Tonight, the All Mighty titleholder will kick off his reign in a rematch against The A-Lister. Can Miz find a way to overcome the intense force of nature? Or will it simply be the first stop on the All Mighty Road to WrestleMania? Don't miss Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

Unfortunately for The Miz, the likelihood of him regaining the title on WWE Raw tonight seems slim, and not only because Lashley could literally rip his body in half if he wanted to. The fact is, WWE seems to have its heart set on Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, which means The Miz has never factored into those plans as anything more than a transitional champion to get the belt off of McIntyre and onto Lashley so that McIntyre can go on to win the title for a second time at WrestleMania, this time with fans in attendance.