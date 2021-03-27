WWE Raw Next Week: Riddle vs. Sheamus, Contract Signing, More

WrestleMania Season is in its final stretch, and WWE wasted no time following last night's edition of WWE Smackdown before booking segments for next week's WWE Raw. Normally, we're lucky if WWE will announce one vague segment before the day of Raw, but this week, they've announced three.

Rhea Ripley and Asuka will sign the contract for their WrestleMania title match for Asuka's Raw Women's Championship next week on WWE Raw. Here's what the WWE.com press release had to say about the segment:

Rhea Ripley wasted no time making an impact on Raw, immediately setting her sights on Asuka's Raw Women's Title. The Nightmare and The Empress will both be live on Raw this Monday to make their WrestleMania showdown official with a contract signing. What will unfold when these two step into the same ring less than two weeks from The Show of Shows? Find out this Monday on Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Speaking of champions, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley may be the All Mighty, but he seems awfully worried about facing Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Last week on Raw, Lashley put a bounty on Drew McIntyre's head, and this week on Raw, he's hoping somebody will collect. Unfortunately, Lashley must not have seen the movie 3 O'Clock High, or he would have learned that just as with Buddy Revell, Lashley will have to face his own bully himself if he wants his problem to go away.

Drew McIntyre just might have a target on his back. After Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander came up short last week, Bobby Lashley issued a challenge to the WWE locker room to anyone who can take out McIntyre before WrestleMania. In return, the Superstar who takes it upon himself to do so will receive a WWE Championship opportunity against The All Mighty. Will anyone take up Lashley on his offer? McIntyre intends to find out exactly that. Don't miss Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Finally, an actual match. Yes, a match. On Raw. Sheamus will take on Riddle after Riddle annoyed the Celtic Warrior on Raw last week, prompting Sheamus to assault Riddle with his own scooter.

Was it something he said, bro? After Sheamus slugged Riddle right in the gut with his own scooter, the United States Champion seeks some payback this Monday as he is set to square off with The Celtic Warrior in a non-title match on Raw. Does The Original Bro have what it takes to put another notch in his win column, or will Sheamus get the best of him once more? Find out on Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Will that be enough to fill three hours? Close, but not quite. Expect Vince McMahon to book a few more things at the last minute before WWE Raw next week. Or maybe during the show. Come to thing of it, who knows if Vince will change his mind and cancel these three segments? There's only one way to find out, and sadly, it means we have to watch the show.