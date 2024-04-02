Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling

WWE Raw Owns the Ring – Time for Tony Khan to Tap Out

🚨The Chadster objectively reviews 🔥WWE Raw, gushing about its Emmy-worthy performance and Tony Khan's futile attempts to compete. Don't miss it! 🚨

Article Summary "WWE Raw" delivers Emmy-deserving spectacle, says The Chadster

The Rock's promo and involvement in WWE stirs the industry

Heart-pounding matches set the stage for WrestleMania excitement

WWE exemplifies wrestling perfection, challenging AEW's efforts

🚨🚨🚨 DANG! 🚨🚨🚨 The Chadster just witnessed the greatest episode of WWE Raw in the history of the business! 🤯🤯🤯 If this show doesn't win all the Emmys, then there is no justice in the world. 😤😤😤

First off, The Rock 🪨 started things off with an epic promo, bragging about making Cody Rhodes bleed last week and putting his blood all over the weight belt, just like he promised he would. 🩸🩸🩸 The Rock even showed footage of children crying over Cody's beatdown. That's how you assert dominance in this business! 💪💪💪

Then we had an incredible 8-man tag match with The Judgment Day defeating The New Day and DIY. 🔥🔥🔥 The action was non-stop and the finish was perfectly executed. Matches like this prove why WWE is lightyears ahead of the competition. 😎😎😎

Sami Zayn had an amazing match with Bronson Reed, 👊👊👊 and even though it ended in a DQ, the post-match angle with Gunther attacking Zayn was pure gold. 🌟🌟🌟 This is how you build to a championship match at WrestleMania! Take notes, Tony Khan. 📝📝📝

The women's tag match between Indi Hartwell andCandice LeRae against Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile was a great showcase for the division. 👧👧👧 Even with the finish being an angle to further storylines, all four women looked impressive. WWE just gets it. 🙌🙌🙌

Ricochet and Ivar put on an absolute clinic, 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️ with Ricochet scoring the win after an insane 630 senton. Matches like this are why The Chadster loves professional wrestling. It's just so disrespectful of AEW to try to compete with this level of talent. 😒😒😒

The six-woman tag with Damage CTRL vs Shayna Baszler, Tegan Nox, and Zoey Stark was another banger. 💥💥💥 Even with the break, the action never let up and Damage CTRL looked dominant in victory. This is what a real women's division looks like. 💃💃💃

And the main event, AUUGHH MAN, SO UNFAIR TO TONY KHAN! 😫😫😫 Seth Rollins vs Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match was pure chaos in the best way possible. 🤪🤪🤪 The finish with Roman Reigns and The Rock standing tall was the perfect way to build towards WrestleMania. The Chadster might just have to buy the show on multiple platforms to support this incredible company! 💸💸💸

Quite frankly, The Chadster is exhausted after watching such an amazing episode of WWE Raw. 😴😴😴 But make no mistake, as soon as The Chadster wakes up from his mid-afternoon nap, he's cracking open a White Claw 🥂🥂🥂 and watching it all over again! This is professional wrestling at its finest, and Tony Khan must be shaking in his boots knowing he has to compete with this. 🥾🥾🥾

So do yourself a favor and tune into WWE NXT tonight, WWE SmackDown on Friday, and the greatest WrestleMania of all time this Saturday and Sunday. 📺📺📺 The Chadster guarantees it will literally change your life. 🙏🙏🙏

And Tony Khan, if you're reading this, just give up now. 🏳🏳🏳 You'll never be able to compete with the juggernaut that is WWE. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to even try. 😠😠😠

Until next time, this is The Chadster signing off. 🎤🎤🎤 Goodnight, and God bless WWE! 🙏🙏🙏

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!