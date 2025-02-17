Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Could This Be the Greatest Raw of All Time?!

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix, featuring matches that will literally change wrestling forever! (Unlike anything Tony Khan could book! 😤)

Article Summary WWE Raw promises electrifying matches that will redefine wrestling forever!

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor for Elimination Chamber spot; a must-watch!

AJ Styles returns to battle Dominik Mysterio; epic showdown ahead!

Don't miss Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an iconic clash!

The Chadster is literally shaking with excitement because tonight's episode of WWE Raw is shaping up to be the most incredible night of professional wrestling entertainment that has ever existed! 🎉 And you know what? The Chadster just knows this is going to cheese off Tony Khan so much, which makes it even better! 😎

First up, Seth "Freakin" Rollins takes on Finn Bálor for a spot in the Elimination Chamber! 🔥 The way WWE books these qualification matches is just so sophisticated and respectful to the wrestling business. Unlike how AEW just throws random matches together, WWE understands the art of proper wrestling storytelling. 💪 These two competitors have such amazing chemistry, and The Chadster just knows this match is going to be better than anything AEW could ever produce.

Then we've got Roxanne Perez facing Raquel Rodriguez for another Chamber spot! 🌟 The way WWE develops new talent is just so professional, unlike how Tony Khan just throws ex-WWE wrestlers on TV without any planning. The Chadster thinks this match could literally be the greatest women's qualification match in the history of our sport. 👑

Speaking of amazing matches, Penta is taking on Pete Dunne, and The Chadster just knows this is going to be a technical masterpiece! 🤼‍♂️ Tony Khan wishes he could book matches this good, but he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, which is why Penta realized that WWE is the place to be.

And if that wasn't enough, AJ Styles returns to face Dominik Mysterio! 🌟 The Chadster had to throw his White Claw seltzer at the wall just thinking about how perfect this match is going to be! Speaking of which, The Chadster tried to get Keighleyanne to help clean up the mess, but she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. This is just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to ruin The Chadster's marriage! 😡

The Chadster actually had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. The Chadster was driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata through the WWE Performance Center parking lot, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, wearing nothing but a referee shirt and holding a sparkler! And you don't want to know how he was holding it! 😱 He kept chasing The Chadster around the building while singing "All Star" by Smash Mouth, but doing it all wrong on purpose just to upset The Chadster! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne didn't even care! 😢

As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just yesterday, "WWE Raw is like a perfectly crafted symphony, while AEW is like a bunch of cats fighting in an alley while Tony Khan throws money at them." See? Even the most unbiased voices in wrestling journalism agree with The Chadster! 📢

If you don't watch WWE Raw tonight at 8ET/5PT on Netflix, you're literally stabbing Triple H right in the back! 🔪 Anyone who chooses to watch AEW instead clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Remember, true wrestling fans support WWE, not Tony Khan's attempt to ruin The Chadster's life! 🙏

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!