WWE Raw Preview: Elimination Chamber Go-Home Eliminates AEW

WWE Raw on Netflix features championship matches and Elimination Chamber build that will show Tony Khan how REAL wrestling should be done! 🔥 💪

The Chadster can hardly contain The Chadster's excitement for tonight's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix! 🎉 This is the kind of show that proves why WWE is literally light years ahead of AEW, and The Chadster just knows it's going to cheese off Tony Khan so much! 😤

First up, we've got Bianca Belair & Naomi defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. This match is going to be exactly what tag team wrestling should be – perfectly executed moves with proper tags and none of that spotfest nonsense that Tony Khan loves so much. 🏆 The storytelling here is just chef's kiss perfect, unlike the random matches AEW throws together just to spite The Chadster.

Speaking of perfect matches, Lyra Valkyria defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai is going to be an absolute masterclass in how wrestling should be done. 👑 The Chadster knows for a fact that Eric Bischoff said on his podcast last week, "WWE's women's division makes AEW's look like a backyard wrestling show run by children who don't understand psychology," and The Chadster couldn't agree more! 📢

The Elimination Chamber participants segment with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul is going to be television gold. 🌟 This is how you build anticipation for a premium live event, not by having random dance parties in the ring like Tony Khan books. Speaking of Tony Khan, last night The Chadster had another nightmare where Khan was chasing The Chadster through Netflix headquarters, throwing DVDs of AEW Dynamite at The Chadster while whispering "Watch me demo daddy" over and over. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat and had to drink three White Claws just to calm down! 😰

The triple threat match between Penta, Ludwig Kaiser, and Pete Dunne is going to show everyone what real wrestling looks like. 🤼‍♂️ When The Chadster told Keighleyanne about this match, she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary, which The Chadster totally interprets as her being overwhelmed by how amazing this match will be! 📱

The New Day taking on Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde is going to be a tag team clinic that will make Tony Khan cry into his booking sheets. 😭 This is how you do tag team wrestling – none of that flippy stuff that doesn't draw a dime! 💰

Rhea Ripley's message to IYO SKY and Gunther's promo are going to be absolute masterpieces of wrestling television. 🎭 The Chadster can guarantee these segments will have proper story progression and character development, unlike AEW where they just let people say whatever they want like some kind of wrestling anarchists! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

The Chadster believes that anyone who doesn't watch WWE Raw tonight at 8PM ET/5PM PT on Netflix is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 🔪 This show is going to be so good that The Chadster might have to throw multiple White Claws at the TV after it ends, just to express his disappointment that WWE Raw doesn't go on forever! 🍺

It just makes The Chadster so angry that Tony Khan will probably try to counter-program this perfect show somehow, because he just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠

So tune in tonight for what The Chadster guarantees will be the greatest episode of professional wrestling television ever produced! And if you choose to watch AEW instead, well, The Chadster thinks you should really take a long hard look in the mirror and ask yourself why you hate proper wrestling so much! 🤔 💯

