WWE Raw Preview: Tag Title Match, Johnny Gargano Wrestles, More

In what may represent the longest WWE has ever stayed focused on the Women's Tag Team Championships, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will defend their belts against Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on WWE Raw tonight. This remarkable increase in attention span can only be the result of the new regime in charge of WWE creative, headed up by Triple H. In addition to the tag title match on Raw tonight, Dominik Mysterio will take on Edge, and Johnny Gargano will have his first match since returning from his self-imposed hiatus.

A lot of people were surprised when Kai and Sky lost in the finals of the women's tag team championship tournament in August, especially since both women had only just returned, made their main roster debuts, and joined a new stable with the also-returning Bayley just a few weeks earlier. Luckily, Control picked up a win at Clash at the Castle against Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair, giving them back their momentum. Will WWE dare take that momentum back away with another loss this week? And if not, will they kill the momentum of Rodriguez and Aliyah? It's a no-win situation, or in other words, vintage WWE Raw.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio looks to continue a one-week winning streak for Judgment Day after they lost at Clash at the Castle against Edge and Rey Mysterio. After that match, Dominik turned on his dad to become Rhea Ripley's sex slave, and then Damian Priest got a win over Rey the next week on WWE Raw. And then there's Johnny Gargano, who returned to WWE and made his main roster debut to much fanfare in Toronto a few weeks ago. Rumor has it Gargano will face Chad Gable tonight in his first match since leaving NXT many months ago.

WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network tonight.

