WWE Raw Preview: The Greatest Memorial Day Show of All Time?

The Chadster previews tonight's incredible WWE Raw! New Day defends titles, Rusev crushes, and Tony Khan could never book anything this perfect! 🔥👑

Fellow true wrestling fans, The Chadster is here to tell you that tonight's episode of WWE Raw is going to be absolutely LEGENDARY! 🙌✨ The Chadster has been reviewing the card all morning while sipping White Claws in honor of Memorial Day 🇺🇸🍻, and let The Chadster tell you – this might just be the most incredible wrestling show of all time! Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably sitting in his mansion plotting how to ruin The Chadster's holiday celebration. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Tonight's WWE Raw features The New Day defending their World Tag Team Championships against The War Raiders and The Creed Brothers in what can only be described as the most perfectly structured Triple Threat Tag Team Match in wrestling history! 🏆👑 This is EXACTLY how tag team wrestling should be presented – with proper WWE formula, legitimate stars, and none of that spot-fest garbage that AEW tries to pass off as wrestling! The Chadster guarantees that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will showcase why they're true professionals, unlike those disrespectful indie darlings who lack proper WWE developmental training Tony Khan books who don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 💯🎯

But wait, there's MORE! 🚨 Rusev is back and ready to absolutely DEMOLISH Akira Tozawa! Now THIS is how you book a returning superstar! 💪🔥 Unlike when AEW completely wasted Miro (who The Chadster refuses to call by that ridiculous name), WWE knows how to utilize talent properly! Rusev facing a distinguished WWE Superstar like Tozawa shows true prestige and respect for the wrestling business! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when Tony Khan books former WWE stars in meaningless matches! 😡⚡

The Chadster also needs to mention the incredible Money in the Bank qualifying match featuring Chad Gable, Penta, and Dragon Lee! 🪜💰 Now THIS is how you do Lucha Libre correctly! Not like that sloppy, uncontrolled mess that AEW tries to pass off as high-flying action! WWE's perfectly choreographed and safely executed style will show everyone what real professional wrestling looks like! 🎭✨

Speaking of Memorial Day, The Chadster has been spending the morning memorializing all the TRUE wrestling that Tony Khan has systematically killed with his sports entertainment knockoff promotion! 🪦⚰️ While The Chadster was enjoying some patriotic White Claws and cruising around in the Mazda Miata with some classic Smash Mouth blasting ("Hey now, you're an All Star!"), The Chadster couldn't help but think about how WWE Raw represents everything pure about this business! 🚗🎵

And don't even get The Chadster started on the fallout from Saturday Night's Main Event – the most perfect premium live event that Tony Khan tried to sabotage by holding AEW Double or Nothing the next day! The audacity! 😱💔 It's clear that Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster and WWE's success!

The Chadster is telling every TRUE wrestling fan that you would be shirking your patriotic duty if you don't tune into WWE Raw tonight at 8E/5P on Netflix! 📺🇺🇸 Anyone who thinks AEW's chaotic, uncontrolled mess is more "fun" than tonight's WWE Raw clearly doesn't understand what wrestling is supposed to be! This is appointment television, people! 🔥👑

Don't let Tony Khan win – watch WWE Raw tonight! 💪✨

