WWE Raw Preview: Two Number One Contenders to Be Decided

For the fiftieth time this year, WWE Raw is on the air tonight. What exciting matchups does WWE have planned for viewers this week? We'll let you know in roughly 300 SEO-optimized words.

This week on WWE Raw, there will be two number-one contender matches to determine the next challengers for the show's two top titles. In one match, Alexa Bliss will face Bayley, with the winner going on to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. Both women won triple threat matches last week to earn the shot at the shot as WWE does its best to kill time before it's time to build to the Royal Rumble. In the other match, Seth Rollins will battle Bobby Lashley for the eight billion skillionth time to see which of them will get to wrestler Austin Theory for the United States Championship for the eight billionth skillionth time. Thrilling stuff, to be sure.

Also on WWE Raw this week, Candice LeRae will go after Iyo Sky in her quest to take down Damage Control and provide an acceptable side-plot for the women's division. WWE.com tells us:

Put on the shelf for over a month by Damage CTRL, Candice LeRae has one MO: destroy Damage CTRL. LeRae has been doing just that since her reemergence, defeating Dakota Kai last week. Next stop on her Damage CTRL tour: IYO SKY. The two engaged in several competitive bouts in NXT and will now collide on Raw for the very first time. Will LeRae move past SKY on the Damage CTRL train, or will SKY put an early stop to LeRae's mission? Find out next week on Raw at 8/7 C on USA.

So you can see all that and probably more tonight on USA at 8/7C. As always we'll let you know if anything actually important happens, so feel free to skip it if you've got better things to do.

