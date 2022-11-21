WWE Raw Preview: Who Will Be Made a Turkey Before Survivor Series?

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw is the final episode before the Thanksgiving holiday, along with which comes Survivor Series: War Games, airing this Saturday on Peacock and the WWE Network. But despite this being the go-home episode of Raw, only one segment is officially advertised on WWE.com. Asuka and Rhea Ripley will compete in a one-on-one match, with the winner's team earning the advantage for the women's War Games match on Saturday.

From WWE.com:

With Survivor Series WarGames just over a week away, Asuka and Rhea Ripley will begin the battleplans when they meet to determine which team will have the advantage for the WarGames match. The winner of the bout between Asuka and Ripley will secure the advantage at Survivor Series, where their team will be first to send an additional member into the WarGames Match. With this advantage, the other team will never have a numbers advantage throughout the matchup. Team Bianca Belair and Team Damage CTRL will both want the critical advantage, doubly so for Belair's team as they still have not found their fifth member. Who can secure the advantage and a huge win heading into Survivor Series WarGames? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Perhaps even more importantly, as mentioned in the copy, Bianca Belair's team still needs one more member for the match. Will that person be revealed tonight on WWE Raw? And will it be Becky Lynch? The Survivor Series card is also looking kinda light for the week before the show, even with two War Games matches. There are just four matches on the card in total, including those two, so it wouldn't be surprising if WWE added at least one more tonight. Perhaps a United States Championship match?

WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network.

