WWE Raw Report – Aalyah Sides with Murphy in Mysterio Family Drama

WWE Raw Report for September 28, 2020 Part 2

Jerry Lawler is in the ring for King's Court. King brings out the Mysterio family. Rey says it's obvious that he's Dominik and Aalyah's kids. Rey and Angie worked hard to build a strong and loving family. Dominik and Aalyah have been Rey's whole life since they were born, and it takes an evil human being to fabricate the lies Seth Rollins has.

Dominik says this has gone on too long and too far. The next time he sees Rollins, he's gonna put an end to this. King says we didn't see any documentation from Rollins, so he could be lying, but we did see Aalyah get upset about Rey calling Aalyah naive. And after that, she was approached by Murphy King wants to know how she's feeling.

Aalyah says she's still a little upset about what happened last week on Raw. Her parents have a certain image of her, but she is nineteen years old. As far as Murphy, he approached her. She didn't go looking for him. She doesn't know what to think about him. But she does know that anyone who hangs out with Seth needs to evaluate their life choices. Seth is a bad person and a fraud.

Rollins appears on the Titantron, laughing. He says he may be the last person in the world; the Mysterios want to see, but what he has to tell them tonight is essential. It's gonna bother Seth as much as it bothers them, but he has to tell them the truth. The truth is one of them isn't being 100% honest with the family. The truth is that Aalyah might not be telling the truth in regards to how she feels about Rollins' disciple Murphy. Rollins knows they won't believe him, but Rollins says they don't have to believe his words. They can see it for themselves. He shows a text between Murphy and Aalyah. Nothing salacious, but they're friendly. Rollins says the truth hurts, but he promises it's for the greater good.

Aalyah says Murphy isn't like Seth and leaves the ring. Rey and Angie follow behind her as she walks backstage. Murphy shows up backstage, and he's angry at Rollins. Rollins says Murphy thinks he can hide things, and he thinks the truth isn't important. Murphy grabs Rollins by the collar, but Dominik comes out of nowhere and attacks Murphy. Officials pull them apart.

Natalya and Lana come out. Raw takes a commercial break. After the break, we learn Dominik Mysterio will face Murphy in the ring tonight. Speaking of the ring, Natalya and Lana are still there, and Natalya has a mic. She says they'll stand out here all night until Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are stripped of the tag team titles. Lana says the only reason they have the titles is because of Natalya and Lana. They have lots of social media followers, and they want the titles right now.

Adam Pearce comes out. He says they're not gonna strip Nia and Shayna of the titles, but he can give them both a match against the newest members of Raw's women's division to earn their way to a shot. Mandy Rose comes out. Dana Brooke comes out. Phillips sells this as an "early move" in the draft happening next week.

Natalya and Lana vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

It's a five-star classic, redefining the women's division and setting a new bar toward which all other matches will strive to match from now on.

Just kidding. But they do produce a tolerable less-than-five-minute match, which ends with Mandy hitting a knee strike on Lana for the win.

We see video from Raw last week of Aleister Black attacking Kevin Owens. Black cuts a promo from his darkroom. Kevin Owens claims to be a good man, but good men don't let mad things happen. Owens thrives in a system where he can manipulate the viewers. It took him one sentence to get people to forget his knack to betray people who rely on him. Black talks about his daddy issues for a bit and then asks if Owens has told his own son about his betrayal. Black takes off his eye patch to show his one black contact. He says he won't forget. Okay then.

Kevin Owens comes to the ring. Raw goes to commercials.

Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Bug Show, and Christian are playing cards backstage. Of course, they're not watching the show. They talk about the open challenge from Drew McIntyre tonight. Big Show says he could technically challenge McIntyre if he wants. The Street Profits pay them a visit, and they start drinking.

Kevin Owens is still in the ring. He's just been standing there for ten minutes. Aleister Black comes out.

Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black

They have a longish Raw match, lasting through a commercial break, which is competently put together and executed but which ultimately no one will remember because these two will probably have about thirty similar matches throughout the course of this budding feud.

The match ends in DQ when Black accidentally punches the ref when the ref gets too close to Black. It was obviously not Black's fault.

What a perfectly boring match to ruin with a screwjob finish–Owens stuns Black after the match. WWE should just fire all their refs in kayfabe because they're f**king up constantly. Hurt Business run into Mustafa Ali backstage. They bully him a bit (be a star). Apollo Crews and Ricochet run up and get Ali's back. They decide to fight in a match later. Raw takes a commercial break.

Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa vs. R-Truth – Raw 24/7 Championship Match

These guys are in the ring after the break, and they have a match.

R-Truth wins the match by giving Drew Gulak an Attitude Adjustment on top of Akira Tozawa.

Truth should use the AA as his finisher from now on in tribute to his childhood hero, John Cena.

Charly Caruso talks to Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke backstage. She asks how this tag team formed. Mandy and Dana do their best to act like this was a logical decision and not thrown together at random because WWE had nothing else to do with them. Dominik Mysterio begins walking to the ring as Raw goes to commercials.

