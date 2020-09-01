WWE Raw Report – It's the End of an Era as the Iiconics Break Up

WWE Raw goes on, and on, and on, and on, and we're here to recap it. We've seen two of the qualifying matches for tonight's triple threat main event. Keith Lee and Randy Orton made the cut. Who will be the third? I'm watching this, so you don't have to!

WWE Raw Report for August 31st, 2020 Part 3

When we left off in part two of this report, Hurt Business had just finished an edition of the VIP lounge when Cedric Alexander and the Viking Raiders attacked them. It's time for the obligatory twenty-five-minute six-man tag match portion of Raw, I guess.

Hurt Business vs. Cedric Alexander and Viking Raiders

Shelton Benjamin gets his ass kicked in the early part of the match.

gets his ass kicked in the early part of the match. Then Cedric Alexander gets his ass kicked for the middle portion.

But Cedric unexpectedly rolls up MVP and gets the win, no hot tag section required.

WWE should really diverge from the formula more often. That was much more tolerable than the six-man tags usually are. Backstage, Titus O'Neil warms up for Raw Underground later tonight. Then some commercials.

Backstage, Hurt Business assaults Cedric Alexander. Ricochet and Apollo Crews make the save. The Iiconics come to the ring. Apparently, the winners of this match get a tag team title shot, but the losers have to break up. Riott Squad comes to the ring. Last night on the Payback kickoff show, they renamed themselves Living Riott. But I guess that didn't stick. Good. Riott Squad is better.

Iiconics vs. Riott Squad

It doesn't take long for Liv Morgan to find herself in trouble in this match.

to find herself in trouble in this match. She tags in Ruby Riott, and Ruby beats up Billie Kay . Peyton Royce tries to interfere, but Liv takes her out.

and Ruby beats up . tries to interfere, but Liv takes her out. Billie and Ruby get into a sad pinning combo reversal sequence, and Ruby gets the pin.

The Iiconics are very upset about having to break up. I'm just upset I had to watch that match. I'm not sure why you'd break up the Iiconics when they work so well together, and there are like three tag teams in all of WWE, but here we are.

Shane McMahon talks to his Raw Underground bodyguard. Titus O'Neil will be here tonight. Jessamyn Duke will be here too. And Shelton Benjamin will fight Apollo Crews. That's like twenty minutes from now. And after some commercials.

Hey, NXT is moved to Tuesday, not only this week but next week too. I'll be watching it on DVR because I have to watch Impact first. Poor NXT.

Tom Phillips, that sick, sadistic bastard, subjects us to yet another video package recapping things we've already seen, this one focused on the feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins and Murphy. Rollins and Murphy come to the ring. Rollins yells at Murphy for screwing up last night. He can't have any mistakes tonight with a shot at the WWE Championship on the line, so he tells Murphy to get the hell out of his ring. He doesn't want to see Murphy again until Murphy figures out what kind of man he wants to be, what he stands for, and what side of history he wants to be on. Murphy walks up the ramp but stops to look back at Rollins. Dominik Mysterio runs out and clotheslines Murphy from behind. Then he runs into the ring.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins – Raw Main Event Qualifying Match

Dominik comes out hot and hits his fancy armbars and dropkicks.

He goes for a 619 early, but Rollins rolls outside.

Rollins and Dominik brawl outside. Rollins hits a senton off the announce table, and Raw goes to commercials.

In WWE, commercials = momentum change, so Rollins takes control now.

Rollins appears to be working on the ribs of Mysterio, with submissions like the waist lock and the ride-em-like-a-horsey lock.

Mysterio attempts a comeback. He reverses a buckle bomb into a hurricanrana. Then he hits his slingshot DDT.

After a near fall, Rollins rolls outside the ring again. Dominik follows via a diving crossbody off the top rope.

Mysterio tosses Rollins back in and goes to the top again. Rollins dodges, but he gets hit with a 619.

But Dominik misses a frog splash, and Rollins gets to his feet. He hits the stomp.

Rollins wins.

Dominik's mom is crying backstage. His dad is angry. His sister looks like she'd rather be at home making a Tik Tok. Rollins hits a second stomp after the match. Man, they are piping in some loud boos for this segment—really great electronic reaction.

Raw Underground – Titus O'Neil vs. Jobbers

Titus beats a jobber.

Then he beats another one.

Then Riddick Moss gets in the "ring."

Raw Underground – Titus O'Neil vs. Riddick Moss

Moss pummels O'Neil pretty bad.

But then Titus throws Moss outside. They continue the fight, even though this ended one last week.

O'Neil throws Moss back in and takes out a jobber outside.

Moss hits a low blow and then knocks Titus out.

I feel that fight was a little more complex than a lot of the past ones. Maybe they're figuring this thing out. Street Profits cut a promo backstage. Coach Angelo Dawkins has a scouting report on Andrade, Angel Garza, and Zelina Vega. He and Montez Ford mock their opponents, who they are apparently facing for the ninety-millionth time after some commercials. They want the smoke. I'm gonna need some too to get through another matchup between these guys.

Tom Phillips verbally fellates the Thunderdome. Byron Saxton compares the Thunderdome to being a kid on Christmas morning. Samoa Joe wants no part of this shillery. To punish him, Tom Phillips makes us all watch a clip of Akira Tozawa arriving at Raw earlier with his ninjas in a mini-van. But Tozawa's name isn't on the list, according to a security guard. Tozawa shows him his championship belt, but the guard doesn't care. Tozawa gets out and looks at the list. It's blank. The guard has a ref's costume on. R-Truth runs out from behind the gate and pins him to win the belt. Tozawa tosses the ref in the van and follows him.

And I hope you'll follow me to the final part of this Raw report, available shortly.

