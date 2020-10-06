WWE Raw Report – Why, Mustafa Ali, Why?! Plus: Orton's Revenge

In the fourth and final part of Bleeding Cool's WWE Monday Night Raw report, Murphy makes a decision, Riott Squad Riott squanders an opportunity, and Mustafa Ali shocks the WWE Universe. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's weekly WWE Raw report, where we watch this crap, so you don't have to.

WWE Raw Report for October 5, 2020 Part 4

Hurt Business celebrate their 9,000th victory over Apollo Crews and friends backstage. They run into Mustafa Ali, who tells MVP he'll be alone in the ring tonight, but MVP should bring Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin with him so he can kick their asses after he's done with MVP.

Seth Rollins comes to the ring, as the deadline is approaching for Murphy to apologize to him. Rollins calls out Murphy. The time has come. His Messiah awaits his apology in the ring on Monday Night Raw!

Murphy comes out. Rollins says he doesn't want to spend a lot of time on this promo for the first time in WWE history. He says Murphy has had an hour to think about it. All he has to do is apologize, and they can move forward. Murphy is silent. Rollins prods him again. But Murphy looks conflicted.

Rollins tells him he doesn't want to go down this road. Murphy has seen first hand what happens to people who stand in the way of the Greater Good. Plus, they've been through so much together. Rollins plucked Murphy from obscurity and saved his career. he made him the man he is. All Murphy has to do is apologize.

Murphy remains silent. Rollins gets angry. He says this shouldn't be that difficult. He demands Murphy apologize. He grabs him by the beard and shouts in his face. "I made you, and I can break you! Apologize!"

Murphy attacks Rollins. Rollins flees from the ring. Murphy follows, and they brawl on the announce table and around the ringside area. Murphy gets a kendo stick and beats Rollins with it. They end up in the ring, where Murphy beats Rollins while demanding he apologize. Rollins apologizes to Murphy. Murphy smacks him again and tells him to apologize to Aalyah. Rollins complies.

Rollins begs Murphy to stop. He says he's done enough. Murphy drops the kendo stick. Rollins jumps up and attacks him. He tries to rip Murphy's eyes out. Rollins gets the kendo stick and beats Murphy. Rollins gets a steel chair, but when he brings it back in the ring, Aalyah is in the ring protecting Murphy. The rest of the Mysterios come out.

Dominik pulls Aalyah away from Murphy while Rey and Angie make their way to the ring. Rollins leaves as Dominik berates Aalyah. Dominik seems like a controlling dick of a brother. Just saying. The family berates Aalyah as they walk her backstage. Rollins is seen backstage smiling as he watches Raw on a monitor.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are seen chatting backstage as Raw takes a commercial break. Baszler and Jax head to the ring after the commercials. Then Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan come out. Shouldn't the champs enter last?

Riott Squad vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler – Women's Tag Team Championship Match

This match was originally supposed to happen at Clash of Champions, but wrestlers show roughly the same restraint as White House officials when it comes to respecting coronavirus protocols, so it had to be delayed. But now it's happening.

Morgan and Riott play to their strengths, moving quickly and trying to keep Nia off her feet.

Jax plays to her strength: being related to The Rock.

Baszler plays to her strength, which is being an absolute badass.

Baszler and Jax dominate most of the match.

Baszler makes Riott tap out to the Kirafuda Clutch.

Well, that was a fine match, but kind of a letdown that Riott Squad didn't win. The Street Profits cut a promo backstage about tagging with Drew McIntyre to take on Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode later tonight. They talk about being down with all the legends Randy beat up last week. They want the smoke; me too. I could use it after this show. Drew McIntyre arrives, and they start walking. Tom Phillips shills for Burger King, and Raw takes a commercial break.

Hurt Business comes to the ring again because it's not enough to see the same match week after week. We have to see it twice every week. MVP is fighting Mustafa Ali this time.

MVP vs. Mustafa Ali

What can be said about this particular match that hasn't been said about one of the 9,000 other matches between various combinations of members of Hurt Business and the Apollo Crews crew?

After Ali tosses MVP out of the ring, Hurt Business get in the ring and corner Ali.

But the lights flash, Retribution logos appear on the screen, and Retribution show up.

MVP encourages Ali to join Hurt Business in defending against Retribution. Ali does… for a moment. Then he climbs out of the ring and gets in their face… and you can see what's coming, right? Ali turns around to face Hurt Business. He grins and orders Retribution to attack. They do. Retribution beats down Hurt Business. Mustafa Ali poses in the ring with Retribution, in the front where a leader would stand, as Raw takes a commercial break.

So he's the official leader, right? Yup, WWE confirmed it on Twitter. I guess the Smackdown hacker sort of finally played out then.

Commentary wonders how long Mustafa Ali has been planning this. Guys, you know as well as I do that Vince McMahon makes this shit up as he goes along. So… since like 7:30 PM tonight?

Okay, let's wrap this up. Randy Orton comes to the ring, followed by Robert Roode, and then Dolph Ziggler. The Street Profits come out, then Drew McIntyre. Time for the Raw main event. Long past time, honestly. This show is way to damn long.

Drew McIntyre and the Street Profits vs. Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode

This is your typical WWE six-man tag. Nobody really looks bad, but nobody really looks that good either.

I guess this will set up Ziggler and Roode as the Street Profits' next challengers for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

And, of course, it advances the Orton vs. McIntyre feud that will hopefully end at Hell in a Cell.

Street Profits have an "almost beat Randy Orton" moment when Montez Ford hits the splash off the top rope, but Ziggler breaks it up.

McIntyre tags and takes out Ziggler. He sets up for the Claymore, but Roode distracts him.

Roode eats a Claymore, McIntyre eats an RKO, and Randy Orton gets the win.

And that's it for Monday Night Raw.

The Final Word on WWE Raw for October 5, 2020

The best thing I can say about WWE Raw tonight? It's finally over. This was not a good show. You could have condensed the whole thing down to about an hour, with only the Ali reveal and the Rollins/Murphy/Mysterios stuff, and nobody would have missed anything. Part of this is the fact that the draft is happening next in less than a week and so WWE has to tread water, but let's be honest here, part of it is that WWE's general operating procedure is to tread water. Raw is too long, WWE has far fewer ideas than they have TV time to fill, and even the few good ideas they do have are watered down. But again… at least it's finally over.

Thanks for reading Bleeding Cool's Raw report. We'll have a report on Impact Wrestling tomorrow, and I promise that one will be more positive because it's a better show.

