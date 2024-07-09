Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley's Return Rocked by Tony Khan Sabotage?

WWE Raw delivered the greatest wrestling return ever with Rhea Ripley, but did Tony Khan sabotage the ending? The Chadster exposes AEW's desperate tactics! 😤🚫

Article Summary Rhea Ripley's WWE return hailed as the greatest by The Chadster.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins electrify on WWE Raw, topping AEW promos.

WWE's tag team and women's divisions outshine AEW's, asserts The Chadster.

The Chadster accuses Tony Khan of sabotaging WWE Raw's broadcast.

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😡😡😡 Last night's episode of WWE Raw was the greatest thing The Chadster has ever seen on television, and The Chadster is including shows like Breaking Bad and The Sopranos in that assessment. But Tony Khan just couldn't let WWE have its moment, could he? Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Let's start with the most important part of WWE Raw: the return of Rhea Ripley at the very end of the show! 🙌 This was, without a doubt, the greatest wrestling return of all time. It absolutely blows Britt Baker's return at AEW Forbidden Door out of the water. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW would even try to compete with a return like Rhea's. 😤

The show kicked off with CM Punk addressing the crowd, and The Chadster has to say, Punk has never been better than he is right now in WWE. 🔥 His promo skills are light-years ahead of anyone in AEW. When Seth Rollins came out to confront him, The Chadster could feel the electricity through the screen. This is what real wrestling looks like, Tony Khan! 😤

The matches on WWE Raw were all instant classics. Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable was a technical masterpiece that put anything AEW has ever done to shame. The involvement of the Wyatts added an element of intrigue that Tony Khan could only dream of creating. 🙌

Bronson Reed vs. Pete Dunne was another banger. Reed's power moves were executed flawlessly, and Dunne's resilience was inspiring. This match alone was better than AEW's entire roster combined. 💪

The six-man tag team match featuring Judgment Day and Carlito against Braun Strowman and Awesome Truth was pure entertainment. The Chadster couldn't help but think about how boring AEW's tag team division is in comparison. 😴

Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker was a hard-hitting affair that showcased the bright future of WWE. The intensity of this match made The Chadster forget that AEW even exists. 🔥

The women's trios match with Damage CTRL taking on Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Lyra Valkyria was a showcase of WWE's superior women's division. Tony Khan wishes he could book women's matches this well. 👏

Finally, the main event of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio was storytelling at its finest. The tension between Dom and Rey was palpable, and Liv's involvement added an extra layer of intrigue. 🎭

But just when we were about to see Rhea Ripley's reaction to Dom and Liv's victory, the show cut off! The Chadster is convinced that Tony Khan paid off USA Network executives to cut the feed early. It's just so petty and shows how desperate AEW is to sabotage WWE's success. Tony Khan needs to stop this relentless anti-WWE campaign and admit that WWE is better right now. Give up the charade of trying to compete, Tony! 😤

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about him last night. 😰 In this dream, Tony Khan kept hugging The Chadster, embracing The Chadster tightly in his bosom. The Chadster could feel Khan's warmth and the beating of his heart.

It was terrifying and… confusing. When The Chadster woke up, he was covered in sweat and had to change the sheets before Keighleyanne noticed. Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams! It's getting ridiculous! 😤

In conclusion, WWE Raw was an absolute masterpiece from start to finish. The Chadster implores all true wrestling fans to watch WWE NXT tonight and ignore AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Don't let Tony Khan's underhanded tactics fool you – WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling, and nothing AEW does can ever compare. 🏆

The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, and you can trust The Chadster when he says that WWE Raw was the greatest episode of wrestling ever aired. Tony Khan, it's time to admit defeat and stop cheesing off The Chadster! 😤🚗🎵🥃

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!