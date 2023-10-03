Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: gunther, johnny gargano, recaps, tommaso ciampa, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw: The Cure for Edge Betrayal Blues? AEW Can't Compare!

The Chadster sings praises for WWE Raw's match of the century and scoffs at AEW's feeble attempts to keep up by signing that traitor Edge! 💪🔥

Without doubt, the spectacular main event of WWE Raw last night, which was an Intercontinental Championship match between the longest-reigning IC Champ of all time, Gunther, and Tommaso Ciampa, left The Chadster awestruck! 😱 The high-intensity match, packed with pulse-pounding moments, surpassed all expectations and set a new standard for pro wrestling. It's like WWE just knew how to cheer up The Chadster. Pure, uncut Connecticut-style sports entertainment—that's what it was. 💯

An enchanting performance from both these extraordinary wrestlers. Gunther putting up a gutsy show despite his hand injury and Tommaso dishing out everything in his arsenal was a sight to behold. 🤩 So much intensity, so much drama; it was undoubtedly the greatest IC title match The Chadster has ever seen.❗

Oh and the shock, the surprise, the joy when Johnny Gargano showed up to save Ciampa from the Imperium's post-match beating! The Chadster's beloved DIY team from the golden era of WWE NXT was reunited! The feel-good ending that got The Chadster all pumped up. 👊 It just couldn't have gotten better!

You know, it's quite interesting to note how the phenomenal main event on WWE Raw served as a soothing balm after the gut-wrenching tragedy of Edge joining AEW over the weekend. 🤮 Auughh man! So unfair! Edge going over to AEW has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 😡 But here's the thing; even with Edge, AEW could never hope to have a match anywhere near as quality as WWE. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that they even try.

And let's not forget the rest of WWE RAW. Each match was a master class, a celebration of sports entertainment that Tony Khan could only dream about. When Imperium defeated Alpha Academy, it was a top-notch demonstration of tag-team mastery. Bronson Reed taking out Cedric Alexander had The Chadster on the edge of his seat! Xavier Woods' victory over Ivar? Classic! And don't even get The Chadster started on how Tegan Nox outclassed Chelsea Green, or Drew McIntyre's slam-bang win over The Miz. Top-tier stuff compared to the AEW nonsense that will happen on Dynamite later this week. 👏

Yet, The Chadster can't help but feel that Khan is staging these signings and matches to cheese The Chadster off personally. Maybe that's why Khan's AEW is falling flat on its face while WWE surges ahead. The Chadster only hopes fellow objective reporters—shout out Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger—aren't burdened by Khan's obsession as well. 💪

In summary, WWE Raw was show-stopping last night. WWE, The Chadster salutes you. You didn't disappoint. And trust the Chadster when he says: no amount of Tony Khan's shenanigans could ever upstage the entertainment WWE delivers. Booyah! 🔥💥

