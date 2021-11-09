WWE Raw: The Women's Evolution Has Re-Begun, Praise Stephanie

Howdy, folks! The Chadster here. That's right. Bleeding Cool has finally allowed The Chadster to write about his beloved WWE. According to tyrannical Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, a man who has a personal vendetta against The Chadster and colludes with Tony Khan to ruin The Chadster's life, The Chadster "needs to be more positive" and should "stop talking about insane conspiracy theories that make the readers uncomfortable" and also should "probably get out of the house more." Well, those are all extremely unfair and biased accusations, but the bottom line is that Ray agreed to let The Chadster write about WWE Raw this week to "see how it goes" though if The Chadster doesn't deliver, The Chadster will "be relegated to reviewing AEW Dark and Elevation for the foreseeable future," which would ensure The Chadster doesn't have sex with his wife until at least Groundhog Day, which is considered to be a very sexual holiday here in Punxatawney.

It doesn't matter anyway because The Chadster knows that finally bringing some positive coverage of WWE will get the clicks that Bleeding Cool is so desperate for, so with that in mind, welcome to The Chadster's new series of WWE Raw reflections: Things The Chadster Loved About WWE Raw This Week!

One thing The Chadster really enjoyed about WWE Raw this week was the renewed focus on the Women's Division. Yes, the women were only featured in one match this week, compared to five matches for the men. But it's quality that matters, not quantity. A lot has been said by some of the more biased writers on this website and elsewhere about WWE's regression to two-minute matches for its female competitors, as evidenced by the Queen's Crown tournament. But that changed this week when Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Rhea Ripley, and Zelina Vega competed to earn a shot at Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship.

Liv Morgan was victorious in this match that lasted more than sixteen minutes, blowing away the numbers from the tournament. Even if you factor in the number of participants in the match, the two-minute matches from the tournament had just two competitors each and worked out to one minute per competitor, but this match had five women, so that's three minutes per person, a huge increase. If people weren't satisfied with this, then nothing is going to make them happy. Belair was kept strong because she hit her finisher at the end but was pulled out of the ring by a jealous Doudrop, opening up the way for Morgan to score the victory.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Liv Morgan is coming for Becky Lynch: Raw Exclusive, Nov. 8, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgbEROQpHL4)

Coming out of the match on WWE Raw last night we now have a feud between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, and as far as The Chadster is concerned, this feud could end up being more legendary than Austin vs. Rock. One thing for sure is that the Women's Evolution is back in full swing and The Chadster couldn't be prouder of his beloved WWE for their commitment to diversity and inclusion. Eat your heart out, Tony Khan!

