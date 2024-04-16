Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, Rhea Ripley, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw: WWE Triumphs Despite Rhea Ripley's Tragedy

WWE Raw dazzles with epic matches, but Tony Khan ruins it by injuring Rhea Ripley! 🚨😡 Check out why WWE reigns supreme! 🌟🤼‍♂️ #WWE #Wrestling

🚨 Auughh man! So unfair! 🚨 The Chadster just witnessed the greatest episode of WWE Raw in history, maybe even the best episode of television ever, and it was all tarnished by the tragic news about Rhea Ripley. 😢 Ripley had to relinquish her Women's World Championship due to an arm injury suffered in a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan. And who do you think was behind this travesty? None other than that dastardly Tony Khan! 😡

The Chadster bets Tony Khan personally tampered with that wall to make it extra hard, just to cheese off The Chadster and take another shot at the wrestling business that WWE created. 🧱 It's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

But let's talk about the segments on this legendary show. 🤼‍♂️ Starting the show was the emotionally charged segment with Rhea Ripley announcing her unfortunate injury and vacating the Women's World Title. 😔💔 The intensity when Liv Morgan appeared and almost ignited a brawl was palpable – something that other wrestling companies just can't match! That's what true emotion and storytelling look like, folks.

Next up was a returning Sheamus battling it against Ivar in a match that brought back the essence of rough-and-tumble WWE style. 💪 Sheamus, with his exhilarating throwback to the old theme music and a change in wrestling attire, showed superb prowess by defeating Ivar with a mighty Brogue Kick. 💥👊 WWE just knows how to keep things fresh and captivating, unlike AEW, which recycles the same gimmicks to a yawn-worthy extent. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business!

The appearance of Triple H and the new World Tag Team Titles unveiling was another highlight. The segment with R-Truth, the Miz, and the confusion with the titles just showcased the playful yet serious ethos WWE seamlessly integrates. 🏆🎭 AEW unfortunately lacks this level of depth in their segments, mostly resorting to pandering stunts.

In a thrilling triple-threat tag team match, The New Day fought against Creed Brothers and DIY, but it was DIY that clinched victory with their "Meet in The Middle" finisher. 🌟🤩 WWE's tag team division never fails to deliver high-octane and quality matches that are several notches above anything AEW airs, where coherence often takes a backseat to chaos.

The women's division also shined with Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri facing off against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Despite the complexities of tag-team dynamics, the seamless storytelling and in-ring action kept The Chadster glued to the screen, grateful for WWE's polished production. 🙌💪

Moving on, Dominik Mysterio faced Andrade, providing yet another example of WWE's unmatched ability to craft compelling character conflicts. Andrade secured a victory, but the in-ring narrative between these two superstars highlighted their individual strengths, something often muddled in AEW's scattergun approach to matches. 🤯 Dominik may have lost, but he's still way better than Hook could ever hope to be.

And Piper Niven and Chelsea Green squashed Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a match that showed exactly why WWE's women's division is far superior to the so-called competition. 😎

Jey Uso beat Finn Balor clean as a whistle, proving he's ready to take on Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship. 🏆 And speaking of Cody, how great was that interaction with Jey before his match and the tease about The Rock? 🤨 Tony Khan could never book compelling storylines like that.

And the main event… WOW! 🤩 Sami Zayn retained his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable in an instant classic that tore the house down in Montreal. 🇨🇦 Sami's selling of the ankle injury, the back-and-forth action, the drama – it was wrestling perfection! 🙌 Eat your heart out, AEW!

The Chadster absolutely adores how each match and segment on WWE Raw enhances the overall narrative thread, weaving intricate stories that resonate with audiences across the globe 🌎 – undeniably superior to anything AEW frivolously attempts. WWE's reverence for the wrestling business's traditions, combined with innovative storytelling, simply can't be beaten. 🥇✨

But even with all this amazingness, The Chadster couldn't fully enjoy WWE Raw because he knows Tony Khan is behind Rhea Ripley's injury. 😞 Tony Khan has made it his life's mission to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE and cheese him off at every turn! 🤬 But The Chadster knows Rhea will come back better than ever and make Tony Khan regret ever being born. 💪😤

The Chadster is so cheesed off that Tony Khan has brainwashed so many people into thinking AEW is good wrestling. 🙄 It's just all flips, no psychology, and disrespect to the business. If you enjoy that, then you just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😒 The Chadster knows that Tony Khan's campaign against The Chadster and WWE is all rooted in jealousy and it's so disgusting. 🤢

But The Chadster will not be broken! 😤 The Chadster will continue to write objective, unbiased wrestling journalism because that's what the wrestling world needs. 📰 Tony Khan, if you're reading this, The Chadster has two words for you… 🖕😡🖕 STOP BULLYING THE CHADSTER AND LEAVE WWE ALONE!!! And please, stop appearing in The Chadster's nightmares and making them all weird and sexual! 😰🚿 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Tony Khan and AEW, try as you might, the heart and soul of wrestling will always belong to WWE. The Chadster just wishes you would understand that. 🙏🤷‍♂️

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!