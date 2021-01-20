WWE Signs Priscilla Kelly, 2 Others, Gives Them Dumb New Names

Just as the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power continued today despite ex-President Donald Trump's best efforts, so too has another great tradition. Yes, WWE has once again signed promising indie wrestling stars and, due to crippling paranoia that someone may get over and then wrestle for another company, ditch their ring names for brand new ones that WWE can own the trademarks too. Also in line with the tradition, the names are dumb and not as good as the ones they're replacing.

For example, Priscilla Kelly will now be known as Gigi Dolan. Lacey Ryan will now be known as Zoey Stark. And Elayna Black will now be known as Cora Jade. All three women will soon debut on NXT as part of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournament.

To that end, WWE unveiled the brackets for that tournament, which begins tonight on NXT. In a press release on WWE.com, here's what they had to say:

The black-and-gold brand is once again set to make history with the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The bracket for the prestigious tournament was revealed Wednesday morning on WWE's The Bump highlighting the incredible talent in the NXT Women's division. First-round action kicks off tonight on NXT as Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter battle Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. The full field includes: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly) & Cora Jade (Elayna Black)

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

Marina Shafir & Zoey Stark (Lacey Ryan)

Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm

Kacy Catazaro & Kayden Carter

Aliyah & Jessi Kamea

Dakota Kai & Raquel González Who will be the first to have their names carved on the Dusty Cup? Be sure to keep up with the action by tuning in to NXT tonight and in the coming weeks on Wednesday nights at 8/7 C on USA Network!

