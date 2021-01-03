WWE Smackdown Loses Over a Million Viewers, Still Wins Friday Night

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a vote-counting facility in Georgia where I am programming Dominion vote-counting machines to switch votes to the Democrats with news of WWE Smackdown's latest ratings. Normally, that funny little man The Chadster is the one to report on the ratings, but when he saw that WWE lost over a million viewers from the episode, he locked himself in his garage and refused to come out. I tried calling him up to find out what was wrong. Did he fail in a coup attempt? It's happened to El Presidente many times and let me tell you, I wish I could have hidden in the garage as well instead of being jailed for several months. Haw haw haw haw!

But no, as it turns out, my friends, he was just sulking in there, and since he still hasn't come out, I've decided to just report the ratings myself. If you want something done right, do it yourself, has always been my motto, especially when it comes to pro wrestling reporting and running a South American dictatorship. In any case, Smackdown's ratings followed up a 2020 high that saw over 3 million viewers on average tune into Smackdown for a Christmas Day episode with an NFL lead-in by sinking below 2 million viewers for the New Years Day episode. What a bummer!

It wasn't all bad news, however. Smackdown did win the night in 18-49 with a .5 for both hours and also adults 18-34, adults 25-54, and men 18-49. Overall viewership was 1.996 million for hour one and 1.843 million for hour two, for an average of 1.92 million viewers across both hours. That's down from normal, which one might expect from a holiday episode if not for the previous week's "Christmas Miracle." Thing should return to roughly normal starting next week, provided election and presidential transition news doesn't dominate the ratings as it did during election time last year.