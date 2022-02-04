WWE SmackDown Preview 2/4: Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey Returns To Fox

Last Saturday night in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, as soon as WWE fans heard Joan Jett's Bad Reputation start playing and saw former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey enter at number 28 and begin her fast-paced stomp towards the ring, they knew it was a fait accompli that she was the 2022 Royal Rumble winner and of course, they were not wrong. Rousey had little struggle tossing the remaining women from the ring and securing her title match at April's WrestleMania. The only question that remains is which Champion will Rousey choose to face: SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair or Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch?

After appearing on this past Monday's Raw in a confrontation with that brand's champ Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey promised she will also be appearing on tonight's SmackDown on Fox, where she will formally make her announcement of her opponent at WrestleMania. Here's what WWE.com has to say about Rousey's return to the blue brand tonight:

Fresh off her explosive Royal Rumble Match victory on Saturday, Ronda Rousey dropped the outspoken Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch on Monday Night Raw before informing the outraged titleholder that she will be at SmackDown to announce which Women's Champion she will challenge at WrestleMania 38. Which championship will The Baddest Woman on the Planet target at WrestleMania? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

While the Women's title situation is still up in the air, we do know that the winner of the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, has chosen to challenge SmackDown's Universal Champion Roman Reigns as he seeks revenge against Reigns and his former advocate Paul Heyman for screwing him out of the WWE title against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble.

Heyman has promised to be on SmackDown tonight to "reveal all" in his scheme with Reigns to cost Lesnar his title.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Road to WrestleMania heats up this Friday on SmackDown (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJ-k3tVaMr4)

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.