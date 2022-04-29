WWE SmackDown Preview 4/29: McIntyre & Zayn Inside A Steel Cage

Sami Zayn has spent the past few weeks finding new ways to weasel out of matches with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. While he found a way to run away through the crowd in his first two outings, last week he seemed trapped when he was sent in to face McIntyre in a Lumberjack Match. Somehow, Zayn again made a run for it and found an exit through the crowd. But this week on FOX, an escape could actually win him the match, as he'll be trapped inside a steel cage with the giant Scottish superstar.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a Steel Cage Match between Zayn and McIntyre and while that might seem like Zayn will finally have to pay his dues, he's proven to be quite the wily fellow in the past. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

Sami Zayn pulled off the impossible by somehow giving Drew McIntyre the slip during their Lumberjack Match. As he made his escape, WWE Official Adam Pearce halted his getaway to inform The Master Strategist that, to make sure Zayn could not escape again, he would once more square off with McIntyre but this time it would take place inside a steel cage. Will The Scottish Warrior finally be able to get his sought-after retribution or will Zayn find another way to give McIntyre the slip? Find out Friday night on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

On top of that, tonight on SmackDown we'll also see Ricochet defend his Intercontinental Championship against the seven-foot-tall Shanky, while SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will compete in a Beat The Clock "I Quit!" Challenge to see who can make more opponents tap out ahead of their "I Quit!" Match for the title at WrestleMania Backlash.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.