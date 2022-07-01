WWE SmackDown Preview 7/1: 24 Hours Until Money In The Bank

When WWE SmackDown kicks off tonight on FOX, we will be exactly twenty four hours away from the start of Saturday night's Premium Live Event on Peacock and the WWE Network, the annual WWE Money In The Bank, where of course two big Ladder Matches will be held and the male and female superstars who win their respective matches will have a briefcase containing a contract for a title match that they can cash in at any time, anywhere for the next year. It's always an exciting stipulation for fans and who doesn't love a good exciting Ladder Match? Well, to get there, first we'll need to get through tonight and one more episode of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking of Money In The Bank, all of the women in tomorrow night's Ladder Match will be in the ring together tonight when the three women from Raw and the three women from SmackDown go at it in a brand versus brand six-woman tag match. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

Ahead of what is sure to be an epic Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Saturday, SmackDown's Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans & Shotzi will join forces against Raw's Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan & Asuka. Who will walk out of the Six-Woman Tag Team Match with a huge win? Can the members of the teams co-exist one day before it will be every woman for herself in the out-of-control showdown for future glory? Get ready for the Battle of the Brands, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that, we'll see another tag team match tonight when The New Day looks for revenge against The Viking Raiders after the two brutes returned and attacked Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on last week's show.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.