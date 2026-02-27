Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show Guide

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown go-home show before Elimination Chamber, featuring all six Chamber participants, title matches, and chaos!

Article Summary All six Elimination Chamber warriors face off on SmackDown—chaos, comrades, and capitalist tears guaranteed!

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY defend Women’s Tag Titles versus Nia Jax & Lash Legend—redistribute the gold, sí!

Uncle Howdy battles Solo Sikoa for his lantern—expect more mayhem than a CIA coup attempt, amigos.

Oba Femi crushes The Miz; Jordynne Grace settles business with Candice LeRae—¡Viva la lucha socialista!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury bunker beneath the presidential palace where I am enjoying a fine cigar and preparing my viewing throne for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown! And what a glorious night it promises to be, comrades, as WWE SmackDown serves as the final stop before tomorrow's Elimination Chamber premium live event!

You know, comrades, this reminds me of the time I was sharing strategy tips with my good friend Kim Jong-un about the importance of the go-home show. "El Presidente," he said to me while we were enjoying some Premium Korean BBQ, or as he calls it, BBQ, in his underground palace, "the go-home show is like the final propaganda broadcast before a glorious military parade – you must make the people BELIEVE!" And believe me, comrades, tonight's SmackDown is going to make us all believers!

First and foremost, we have all six participants in the men's Elimination Chamber Match standing in the ring together on SmackDown! Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je'Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Trick Williams will share the squared circle just 24 hours before they attempt to eliminate each other for the opportunity to challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania!

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's this: never put all your enemies in the same room unless you want absolute chaos! The CIA tried this once at a "peace summit" they invited me to in Geneva, but I saw through their tricks! Much like I expect chaos tonight when these six superstars share the ring, though hopefully with less tear gas than my Geneva experience.

But wait, there is more revolutionary action on tonight's SmackDown! RHIYO – the glorious team of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY – will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against The Irresistible Forces of Nia Jax and Lash Legend! Two weeks ago, their match ended in chaos, which is my second favorite type of ending after "the dictator wins decisively." Tonight on SmackDown, we will see if RHIYO can maintain their championship glory or if The Irresistible Forces will redistribute the wealth… I mean, the titles! See, comrades? Even in professional wrestling, we can promote the ideals of socialism!

And speaking of chaos and redistribution, Uncle Howdy will finally collide with Solo Sikoa in what promises to be an ominous showdown! The leader of The MFTs has Uncle Howdy's lantern, and Howdy wants it back! This is like the time Fidel Castro borrowed my favorite military beret and refused to return it for three months! These property disputes can get very heated, comrades, and I expect nothing less than supernatural destruction on tonight's SmackDown!

But that's not all the action packed into SmackDown tonight! Oba Femi, that powerful free agent, will battle The Miz after The A-Lister made the classic mistake of offering unsolicited help. Comrades, this reminds me of when the CIA offered to "help" my country with "economic reforms." I, too, gave them more than they bargained for! I suspect Femi will do the same to The Miz.

And finally, Jordynne Grace will take on Candice LeRae after a backstage altercation last week! Nothing gets the revolutionary blood pumping like settling disputes in the ring rather than in backroom negotiations, comrades!

So tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA Network, comrades! The go-home show for Elimination Chamber promises to deliver more excitement than my weekly cabinet meetings (and those involve live tigers)!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva SmackDown!

