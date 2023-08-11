Posted in: Fox, Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: fox, Smackdown, SummerSlam, The Bloodline, wrestling, wwe

WWE SmackDown Preview: Has Jimmy Uso Rejoined The Bloodline?

Here's our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we'll see what happens next with The Bloodline after last week's SummerSlam.

At the conclusion of last Saturday night's WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Peacock, fans were left stunned (and maybe not in a good "shocking!" kind of way) when Jimmy Uso made his surprise return to screw his brother and longtime tag team partner Jey Uso out of the match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against their cousin, Roman Reigns. It, quite frankly, didn't make the most sense, but as Triple H always asks us, let's see how the whole story plays out. That will almost certainly begin tonight on WWE SmackDown when hopefully, we will get some much-needed answers from the parties involved.

Will Jimmy, Jey, or Roman be in the house tonight live on FOX to help us see where things are going next? Let's see what WWE.com says.

Day-One Ish is no more. After the shocking conclusion to Tribal Combat between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso returns to The Island of Relevancy to acknowledge his Tribal Chief. Jimmy revoltingly assaulted Jey at SummerSlam, and it remains to be seen whether he will offer an explanation to his dastardly betrayal. What will happen next in the ongoing Bloodline family saga? Find out on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that family drama, tonight on SmackDown, we can look forward to seeing recently-dethroned WWE Women's Champion Asuka (who lost the title to Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam, only for Iyo Sky to cash in her Money In The Bank briefcase and win the title from her moments later) take on Charlotte Flair one-on-one, the LWO's Santos Escobar challenging Austin Theory for the United States Championship, and Karrion Kross taking on AJ Styles in singles action.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.

