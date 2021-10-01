WWE Smackdown Preview: The Draft Begins and Edge Returns

Changes are afoot for WWE starting tonight. WWE Smackdown will feature the first half of the latest WWE Draft, shuffling the rosters of both WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown for at least the next year, or sooner if WWE can't make up their minds and decides to introduce a new cross-brand invitational before then. Like most things in WWE, the powers that be are rumored to still be figuring things out, though one thing we can likely count on is that many stars will be drafted up from NXT, which should lead to lots of people tuning in to find out whether their favorite NXT stars are due to be humiliated on the main roster in the near future.

WWE.com's preview provides more details on the big event:

Which Superstars are about to make the jump from Raw to SmackDown? Who is heading from Friday night to Monday night? No titleholder's place is safe! No tag team guaranteed to stay together! The only thing certain is that nothing will stay the same! We'll find how the landscape of the red and blue brands will be transformed forever when the WWE Draft begins tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX and continues this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA.

Also set for Smackdown, Edge will return to the show to answer the challenge of Seth Rollins. Will these two wrap up their feud once and for all before one of them is moved to a different show? Or, like most WWE feuds, will it continue on indefinitely with dozens more rematches in the future?

WWE.com's preview says:

During his epic rematch against Edge on the Sept. 10 edition of SmackDown, Seth Rollins delivered a Stomp that sent his opponent away in an ambulance. In the two weeks that followed, Rollins received no word from his adversary as he demanded that Edge meet him in the ring to finish things once and for all. In response, The Rated-R Superstar has now tweeted that he will do just that, confirming that he will be on SmackDown next week specifically to see The Visionary of Drip. Find out what happens when Edge returns to the blue brand to stand face-to-face with Rollins on the same night that the 2021 WWE Draft kicks off, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on USA.

WWE Smackdown airs at 8PM on Fox.

