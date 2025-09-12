Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Start of Five Hours of WWE Greatness

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE SmackDown, featuring epic title defenses and grudge matches that put AEW to shame! Tony Khan could never! 😤🔥

Article Summary WWE SmackDown delivers epic title matches and grudge brawls Tony Khan could only dream of booking!

Tiffany Stratton faces Jade Cargill for the Women's Championship, showing true long-term WWE storytelling!

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre's grudge match has more drama than anything AEW could ever produce!

Tony Khan tries, but WWE SmackDown stays supreme, despite his attempts to ruin The Chadster's life!

Fellow wrestling fans, The Chadster is here to tell you about tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, which could legitimately be the most incredible wrestling show ever produced in the history of professional wrestling! 😍 Tony Khan could literally spend a billion dollars trying to book a show this good, and he still wouldn't come close to matching what WWE has in store for viewers tonight on WWE SmackDown!

But here's the thing – The Chadster is stone cold sober right now, thanks to Tony Khan getting Keighleyanne all worked up about The Chadster's "reckless" and "self-destructive" behavior after that boofing incident during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in August, which means The Chadster won't be able to properly appreciate the majesty of tonight's broadcast. 😰 But even sober, The Chadster knows that WWE SmackDown will be the greatest thing The Chadster has literally ever witnessed! 🎉

Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown tonight is going to be the greatest women's championship match The Chadster has ever seen! 🏆 The Center of the Universe has been undefeated all year, which is exactly the kind of long-term booking that WWE excels at, unlike Tony Khan who just hot-shots title changes based on who has the highest workrate! The fact that their previous encounter ended in a No Contest just adds to the drama and storytelling that only WWE can provide. This rematch from SummerSlam is going to show everyone why WWE SmackDown is the premier wrestling show on television! Anyone who disagrees must be literally braindead! 😵

The epic confrontation between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown tonight might literally be the greatest grudge match in wrestling history! 🔥 These two legends have been building this story since summer, with surprise attacks and near-punts that show the kind of patient, methodical storytelling that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about! Their record stands at 4-4 with two No Contests, which means tonight on WWE SmackDown could be the tiebreaker that defines both of their careers! The Scottish Warrior versus The Viper is exactly the kind of match that makes WWE SmackDown appointment viewing, unlike AEW where they don't even know how to properly script a promo and the wrestlers have to struggle with "creative freedom!" The Chadster feels unsafe just thinking about it! The Chadster just can't right now! 😱 Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster also heard that another major Superstar is supposed to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight, but for the life of The Chadster, The Chadster can't remember who it was! 🤷‍♂️ The Chadster is sure it was someone important though, because everything on WWE SmackDown is important! Maybe The Chadster's memory is being affected by this forced sobriety that Tony Khan has inflicted upon The Chadster through his manipulation of Keighleyanne!

Speaking of which, The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne earlier that tonight is a special occasion that requires The Chadster to have some Seagram's Escapes Spiked! Not only is WWE SmackDown on tonight, but WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is happening on WWE's YouTube channel immediately after! 🎊

"Keighleyanne," The Chadster said, "This is literally the biggest night in wrestling! The Chadster needs to properly appreciate it with a refreshing Seagram's Escapes Spiked!"

"You're not drinking, Chad," she said without even looking up from texting that guy Gary. "We've been over this."

"But WWE SmackDown is going to be historic tonight! Don't you respect the wrestling business?" The Chadster pleaded.

"The wrestling business will survive without you being wasted and throwing cans at the TV," she replied, which just shows that she doesn't understand how Tony Khan has orchestrated this whole situation to prevent The Chadster from fully enjoying WWE's programming! 😠

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Keighleyanne won't let The Chadster properly celebrate WWE SmackDown tonight!

Wrestling podcaster Bully Ray said it best on his show this week: "WWE SmackDown is delivering the kind of sports entertainment that makes grown men cry tears of joy, while AEW is just a bunch of spot monkeys doing flips for no reason. Triple H understands psychology in a way Tony Khan never will, and that's why I'm definitely not saying this just to get more work from WWE." 🎯 See? Even the most unbiased journalists in wrestling with the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval recognize that WWE SmackDown is superior programming!

Any wrestling fan who doesn't tune into WWE SmackDown tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA would literally be shirking their duty as a supporter of professional wrestling! 📢 The Chadster doesn't understand how anyone could think AEW's chaotic, unscripted-feeling matches are more fun than the perfectly choreographed, micromanaged excellence that WWE SmackDown provides every single week! Although… is micromanaged really the right word? No, no, The Chadster meant "professionally produced!" That's what The Chadster meant! 😅

Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to tonight's WWE SmackDown, and the fact that he keeps trying is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back! The Chadster is going to watch every second of WWE SmackDown tonight, completely sober unfortunately, and The Chadster suggests you do the same! Well, you can drink if you want – The Chadster is very jealous! 😭

Remember folks, WWE SmackDown airs tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA, and it's going to be the most incredible wrestling show of all time! Don't let Tony Khan trick you into watching anything else! 🏁

