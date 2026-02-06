Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Who Will Be Eliminated from the Chamber?

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown, featuring Elimination Chamber qualifiers, a Women's Tag Team Title match, and Liv Morgan's Road to WrestleMania.

Article Summary Comrades, witness SmackDown Elimination Chamber qualifiers as brutal as my secret police—don’t miss the carnage!

Liv Morgan, fresh off Royal Rumble glory, storms SmackDown to plot her revolutionary WrestleMania future.

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY defend the Women’s Tag Team gold—can Giulia and Kiana James overthrow the champions?

Carmelo Hayes issues a fearless United States Title Open Challenge—who will dare step up, CIA agents beware!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my gold-plated hot tub overlooking the beautiful coastline of my presidential compound, and I have got some spectacular news for you tonight! WWE SmackDown is upon us once again, airing at 8 ET/7 CT on USA, and the card looks more stacked than the Swiss bank accounts of my fellow world leaders. So let El Presidente walk you through everything you need to know before tonight's glorious program.

First up, comrades, Shinsuke Nakamura will be stepping into the ring against Tama Tonga, and let me tell you, this matchup has your El Presidente more excited than the time I challenged Kim Jong-un to a dance-off at the 2019 Dictators' Summit in Pyongyang. He declined, of course, but the point is that the anticipation was electric, much like Nakamura's charisma every time he makes his entrance. Two hard-hitting competitors going at it on SmackDown? This is exactly the kind of redistribution of violence that warms my socialist heart.

Now, here is where things get very interesting, comrades. Liv Morgan, the winner of the 2026 Royal Rumble, is coming to SmackDown tonight after already ambushing Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer on Raw earlier this week. Morgan outlasted 29 other Superstars to earn the right to headline WrestleMania, and now she is weighing her options on The Road to WrestleMania. Will she set her sights on SmackDown's Women's Champion, or was her attack on Vaquer on Raw a declaration of intent? Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's this: when someone ambushes you on Monday and then shows up at a different location on Friday, they are playing mind games of the highest order. I respect this kind of strategic maneuvering. It reminds me of when I told three different rebel factions I was joining their side just to see which one would throw the best welcome party.

Ah, comrades, we have championship gold on the line tonight on SmackDown! Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY — the team known as RHIYO — will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James. Now, your El Presidente knows a thing or two about powerful alliances. Back in 2017, I formed a coalition with three other presidents to dominate our regional economic summit's volleyball tournament. We were unstoppable until the CIA sent in a ringer disguised as a Belgian diplomat. The point is, alliances can be a beautiful thing, and RHIYO has been proving that point week after week. But Giulia is already a champion herself, and Kiana James has the kind of ruthless ambition that I find very relatable. Can the challengers dethrone the champions? This one could steal the entire show, comrades.

Now we get to the real political intrigue of the evening! Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa, and Aleister Black will collide in an Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match on tonight's SmackDown. Three men enter, but only one earns a spot inside the most diabolical structure in all of sports entertainment. The Elimination Chamber is essentially a steel prison, and as a man who has both constructed and been confined within various types of prisons — long story, comrades, remind me to tell you about the time Fidel Castro accidentally locked us both in his own wine cellar — I can tell you that there is nothing more dangerous than being trapped in a confined space with people who want to destroy you. Orton is a legend, a viper who strikes when you least expect it. Sikoa is a force of nature who has been on a warpath. And Aleister Black brings a dark, unpredictable energy that makes my security detail very nervous. This match could go any direction, and I will be watching from between my fingers like it is a horror movie.

On the women's side of the Elimination Chamber qualifying action, Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, and Chelsea Green will battle for their own spot in the Chamber. Comrades, this is a triple threat featuring three competitors who each believe they are the most important person in the room, which is a dynamic I am very familiar with from every dictators' brunch I have ever attended. Stratton has the athleticism, Legend has the size and power, and Green has the kind of unhinged determination that reminds me of my Minister of Propaganda after his third espresso. I genuinely cannot predict a winner here, and that is what makes it such delicious television.

Finally, comrades, Carmelo Hayes will once again host a United States Title Open Challenge on SmackDown tonight. An open challenge! This is the kind of bold, fearless leadership that your El Presidente admires. It is like when I opened the doors of my palace and said, "Anyone who wishes may challenge me to a game of chess!" Of course, my guards were instructed to only let in people who were bad at chess, but the gesture was still magnanimous. The real question is: who will answer the call tonight? The beauty of an open challenge is that it could be anyone. A returning legend? A hungry upstart from NXT? A CIA operative in disguise? That last one happened to me once at a state dinner, comrades, and I do not recommend it.

Tonight's SmackDown is shaping up to be an absolutely loaded show, comrades. Championship matches, Elimination Chamber qualifiers, open challenges, and the Royal Rumble winner making her presence felt — this is the kind of card that makes me proud to be a wrestling fan, even if the American government would prefer I stick to governing. But what is the point of seizing power if you cannot enjoy SmackDown on a Friday night?

Tune in tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA, and remember: the people's revolution may be televised, but so is WWE SmackDown, and frankly, the production values are much better.

Until next time, comrades.

