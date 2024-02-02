Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: fox, preview, Smackdown, wwe

WWE SmackDown Preview: Will Some WrestleMania Questions Be Answered?

With "The Road to WrestleMania" ready to roll for a number of Superstars, check out our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Welcome back to our weekly preview for FOX's WWE SmackDown, with this week's edition coming post-Royal Rumble – and we all know what that means. That's right, we have a lot of roads to WrestleMania getting started later tonight. Could we find out if the second chapter of Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes will happen at this year's WrestleMania? Will Bayley ignore Nia Jax's warning that Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley won't make it to WrestleMania? What will Logan Paul have to say after the stunt he pulled at WrestleMania – and what could Kevin Owens have planned as a response? With way too much WWE-related ugliness going down in the real world, here's a look at what's planned for the squared circle:

WWE SmackDown Preview: February 2, 2024

With WWE SmackDown set to hit FOX screens (at least for now), here's a rundown of what the WWE had to officially say about tonight's headlines – along with some key video reminders of what happened last week:

Roman Reigns Begins His "Road to WrestleMania": After overcoming Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Royal Rumble, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his triumphant return to SmackDown to begin his "Road to WrestleMania." Standing supreme for more than 1,240 days, "The Head of the Table" has conquered the best in the business and seems all but unstoppable on 'The Island of Relevancy."

Moments after winning the Royal Rumble Match, as well as during the press conference after the Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes made it clear that he had every intention of challenging Reigns in an attempt to finally finish his story at "The Showcase of the Immortals." His path hit an unexpected turn, though, when World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins confronted Rhodes on Raw and declared that he was the man that Rhodes needed to defeat for the "true championship" on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Logan Paul Addresses "Royal Rumble" Controversy: Moments after he got disqualified for using the brass knuckles that Logan Paul introduced during an intense United States Title Match at Royal Rumble, an irate Kevin Owens, responded by power-bombing the arrogant titleholder through the announce table after the match. Tonight, Logan is set to make his return to the blue brand after his controversial victory, and KO will likely be looking to get another piece of the outspoken titleholder.

Bayley Makes "WrestleMania" Challenge Decision: Just 48 hours after outlasting 29 other Superstars to win the Royal Rumble Match, Bayley came to Raw seemingly ready to declare which Women's Championship she would pursue at "The Grandest Stage of Them All." While most believed that she would select Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, considering that WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky is her ally in Damage CTRL, "The Role Model" had her announcement cut short when Nia Jax attacked the emerging "Eradicator." With Ripley laid out in the ring, Jax warned Bayley that "The Eradicator" won't even make it to WrestleMania. In response, Bayley explained that she plans on making her decision this Friday on the blue brand.

Cody Rhodes Heads to "SmackDown" After "Royal Rumble" Victory: 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will be at SmackDown to discuss his historic victory as well as what's on his mind following an explosive encounter with World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins on Raw. "The American Nightmare" seemed determined to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a rematch from their main event match at WrestleMania 39, but Rollins threw a wrench into that idea by daring Rhodes to challenge him instead. Will Rhodes make his decision tonight?

