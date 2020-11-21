WWE Smackdown Recap – A Contract Signing Ends Without Violence?!

On WWE Smackdown this week, Daniel Bryan seeks revenge against Jey Uso, and Murphy looks to move past his time with Seth Rollins. Plus: a contract signing ends without violence?!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Smackdown Edition, the column where I watch all the wrestling on TV each week and then pray for the sweet release of death. No, wait, sorry, it's the column where I watch all the wrestling on TV each week and then tell you what happened, so you don't have to. You can see how I could get the two confused. But hey, it's the go-home Smackdown for Survivor Series, so let's get to recapping!

WWE Smackdown Recap for November 20th, 2020 Part 2

Drew McIntyre is in the ring for the Survivors Series champion vs. champion contract signing. Roman Reigns comes out with Paul Heyman. Adam Pearce is officiating this thing.

Roman tells Drew he believed he could win the title from Randy Orton on Monday. Reigns says he's been where Drew was before. But Roman is gonna tell Drew what Heyman told him years ago. Drew is the right guy in the right place at the wrong time.

Drew says he gets that Roman is trying to get him angry, but he's not gonna fall for it. Drew won the title, and now he's here to sign the contract, and so he signs it. He tells Roman to sign it, and he gives him some advice: use these last two days of peace to prepare for war. Roman scoffs and… doesn't sign the contract. He says only the special counsel advises the Tribal Chief. This is Roman's show, and he'll give the advice around here. He tells Drew that he's not going to understand the brutal truth at Survivor Series on Sunday, but one day he will: Drew is a secondary titleholder. He's a prop. A stand-in. He's the guy with the title they get when Roman is busy. He and Heyman have a laugh about this. He's kinda right.

Roman tells Drew that Roman is "the" champion, the face of WWE, Drew's Tribal Chief, and the head of the table. One day, Drew will have the opportunity to be the man, and when he does, he'll look back at this and thank Roman. One day he'll love Roman for the lessons he taught him, and Roman will love Drew right back. He signs the contract. He says Drew will always be his favorite number two.

Roman and Paul leave. Drew stands in the ring angrily. We see a video package for Murphy vs. Rollins. Then a commercial break. Then Seth Rollins comes out. Then Murphy comes out with the Mysterio family. Murphy and Rollins have a match. Rollins manages to take out both Rey and Dominik Mysterio along with Murphy and bears down on the nineteen-year-old Aalyah before a commercial break interrupts. After the break, Murphy makes the comeback and gets the emotional win with Murphy's Law so Rollins can go home and have a baby with Becky Lynch.

Murphy defeats Seth Rollins via pinfall.

As Murphy and the Mysterios celebrate, Sasha Banks comes to the ring, and Smackdown takes a commercial break. Then Asuka comes down. Michael Cole gets in the ring to interview them. They bicker with each other to start before Cole asks Sasha about losing to Asuka at SummerSlam. Sasha says it's boss time, and she has time for Asuka. Sasha puts over Asuka but says she'll win at Survivor Series. Asuka does The Road Dogg's catchphrases for some reason. Sasha says this is no joke and she's gonna make Asuka tap out. Asuka does John Cena's catchphrases. Sasha is getting pissed now. She says they don't have to wait until Sunday.

But before they can get down to business, Carmella comes out and lays out Sasha.

Kayla Braxton talks to Jey Uso backstage, as long as he's allowed to talk to her. Uso says he has the green light to talk to her and to beat Daniel Bryan's ass. Uso says Roman Reigns isn't the devil. Uso did what he did to Bryan because he wanted to. And he's gonna do it again.

Daniel Bryan comes to the ring. Then Jey Uso does. They have a match. Uso beats down Bryan in that match while a computer-generated crowd boos and chants "you suck." Uso insists none of this is personal while he's beating Bryan's ass. Personally, I don't see how Bryan can be considered a babyface with that godawful haircut, so I'm siding with Uso here. But it's Bryan who gets the win via roll-up after getting his knees up on a Uso splash.

Daniel Bryan defeats Jey Uso via pinfall.

And that's it for the Survivor Series go-home show. It was an inoffensive episode of Smackdown. Not as long and grueling as Raw, with some interesting angles. For the last show before a big PPV, it didn't really sell that show as a must-see, but that's partially because Survivors Series as a concept in the brand split era isn't really a must-see. There's no real motivation behind the feuds going into other than proving which brand is better, and the answer to that is Smackdown, but only because it's shorter. They're both WWE.

Nevertheless, we'll be recapping Smackdown live, so if you can't get enough of this bored and disillusioned commentary, then join me here Sunday night!

