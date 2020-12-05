WWE Smackdown Recap – The Tribal Cheese Stands Alone

With the enemies at the gates after AEW and Impact teamed up for a wrestling super-mega-crossover event, WWE looks to build toward the TLC PPV on WWE Smackdown tonight. How will they answer the challenge? Probably by doing the same old shit they were already doing. This is WWE we're talking about, after all. I'm Jude Terror, this is The Shovel, and let's get this stupid show on the road. This is part one of a two-part Smackdown recap.

WWE Smackdown Recap for December 4th, 2020 Part 2

Kayla Braxton talks to Kevin Owens backstage, asking why he hates Roman Reigns so much. Owens says he used to respect and look up to Roman, but he's changed, and he's despicable. Owens says he's tried to make amends for what he's done as a heel, but Roman— Kalisto interrupts by walking through a door while texting. Owens compliments his fedora. Then he goes on to call Roman Reigns more names. He wants to call Roman an asshole but can't say the word because he already said bitch on TV earlier. Otis shows up, and Owens tells Kayla to give them a minute. Otis agrees with Owens about Roman Reigns, and they're gonna kick Roman and Jey Uso's ass tonight. Sasha Banks and Carmella are seen getting ready for their interview as Smackdown takes a commercial break.

More tweets about Patterson. Then a video package recaps the burgeoning feud between Sasha and Carmella. Both women are in separate locations for the interview, which is conducted with them on a split-screen. Cole tries to start with a question for Carmella, but Sasha jumps in to talk some trash. Carmella talks trash too. Cole asks them if they might not be more alike than they think. They're both insulted. Sasha talks about her history with Carmella going back to the WWE Performance Center and talks about Carmella's accomplishments. But Sasha says Carmella has never faced Sasha one on one because Sasha is out of her league. Carmella makes the case that she's actually better than Sasha. Carmella says just because she's "the hot chick" and "every man's desire" doesn't mean she isn't a legitimate competitor. Sasha grants Carmella a match for the championship at TLC but says Carmella has never been in the ring "with a badder bitch than me." Uh oh, they said bitch twice in one night. Is this show PG-13 now?!

Murphy comes out, locked arms with the nineteen-year-old Aalyah Mysterio. The rest of the Mysterios are there too. Smackdown takes a commercial break. After the break, Baron Corbin comes out. He has backup with him so that the Mysterios can't cheat him like last week. It's a pair of bodyguards wearing suit jackets over hoodies, which is appropriately douchey-looking for The Ratings King of Friday Nights.

Murphy and Corbin have a match. It turns out Corbin's bodyguards are Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons. It looks like Jaxson Ryker has been deleted! Corbin wins with End of Days after Cutler and Blake attack Rey and Dominik outside, distracting Murphy.

Baron Corbin defeats Murphy via pinfall.

The Street Profits comment on the previous match and also on the upcoming main event. They talk a little trash about Roman Reigns being a sellout. Robert Roode interrupts to complain about their gossiping. Cesaro also interrupts. Both men are angling for title shots for their respective tag teams.

Otis comes to the ring, which means it's almost time for the main event, which means, thank goodness, Smackdown is almost over. Kevin Owens comes out. Then Jey Uso. The match starts, but Roman Reigns waits a while before he comes down. That gives Owens and Otis an advantage at first. But soon enough, Roman does come out. Roman beats the ever-loving crap out of Otis with the steel stairs as Smackdown takes a commercial break. Reigns and Uso double-team and beat down KO after the break. Owens makes a comeback on Uso as Roman looks disappointed. Uso regains the advantage and goes up for a splash, but Reigns orders him to climb down and tag Roman in. Uso tries to comply, but Owens fights back. He knocks Roman off the apron and hits the stunner. But before he can capitalize, Roman comes in and chokes him out in the guillotine.

Kevin Owens and Otis defeat Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

After the match, Owens gets a massive chair beatdown from Reigns and Uso, with Uso hitting a splash on top of a chair on top of Owens. But right after that, Roman hits his own cousin with the chair and then beats the crap out of him with it. Reys lays the Universal Championship over Owens and gets in his face, accusing him of trying to split up his family. He blames Owens for making Roman go crazy. He says he's gonna take Owens' manhood at TLC. Oh my god! He's gonna chop his dick off?! It's the Val Venis angle all over again!

Roman stands tall over everyone as WWE pipes in a fake "you suck" chant to end Smackdown. Roman Reigns carried this show, but he did it with style. I'm loving his descent into madness, and the fact that he remains powerful and hasn't reverted to a cowardly heel character like so many badass wrestlers do when they turn. The rest of the show was essentially meaningless. One thing I'm really over, but which WWE is doubling down on, is the fake crowd noise. The fake cheers and boos were bad enough, but the liberal use of fake chants is just too far, WWE.

