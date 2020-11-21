WWE Smackdown Recap – Survivor Series Teams Finalized Just in Time

This week, the Survivor Series teams are finalized on WWE Smackdown this week, and The New Day team up with the Street Profits. Read all about it here!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Smackdown Edition, the column where I watch all the wrestling on TV each week and then pray for the sweet release of death. No, wait, sorry, it's the column where I watch all the wrestling on TV each week and then tell you what happened, so you don't have to. You can see how I could get the two confused. But hey, it's the go-home Smackdown for Survivor Series, so let's get to recapping!

WWE Smackdown Recap for November 20th, 2020 Part 1

The Street profits open Smackdown with a promo from the Champion's Lounge, which is stocked with red solo cups of champagne and popcorn buckets. They talk about the Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series. Big E shows up to passive-aggressively serve as a proxy for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who are wrestling the Street Profits on Sunday. They cut promos on each other, and Big E reveals the New Day are here tonight. He does the intro, and The New Day come out to the ring. Woods and Kingston cut a promo on the Street Profits now. Then they promote the Undertaker's Final Farewell. They get down on the mat and then do the sit-up.

Sami Zayn mercifully interrupts this nonsense. He says that Undertaker is leaving because he knows Sami wants revenge on Undertaker for chokeslamming him in MSG a few years ago. Then he talks trash about Bobby Lashley. Damn, Sami is going after all of Trump's boys tonight.

Sami tells the New Day he's not here to hurt them. Instead, he's gonna give them a chance to stop going on about The Undertaker and talk about Sami instead. They agree, and they make fun of him. They say he looks like a divorced dad (which is kinda true).

Baron Corbin mercifully interrupts this nonsense. The Ratings King of Friday Nights points out The New Day said their final farewell to Smackdown a few weeks ago. He wants to know why they're back. Corbin wants them to get off Smackdown. Sami agrees.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode mercifully interrupt this nonsense. Dolph is cool with Corbin, but he doesn't like Sami. And he especially doesn't like New Day. He complains that he and Roode ought to be tag team champions, and they'd win the Raw tag team belts if they had one more match.

The New Day say they can defend the championships, but first, they need to decide against who. They stir a little trouble between Sami and Corbin and Ziggler and Roode and then offer to defend the titles against the winner of a match between them. Everyone gets half-naked and ready to go, but then Ziggle and Roode attack The New Day.

The Street Profits mercifully interrupt this nonsense. They run out and clear the ring with the New Day. Commercials mercifully interrupt this nonsense.

After the break, everyone has resolved the situation peacefully and moved on to different things. Just kidding, of course, they're having an eight-man tag match. It's long and pointless like most WWE eight-man tags, and Montez Ford gets the pin on Sami Zayn after a splash.

The New Day and Street Profits defeat Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

Kayla Braxton is standing backstage with Daniel Bryan, getting ready for an interview, when Sami Zayn comes backstage, still yelling about losing the match. He tells off Daniel Bryan for laughing at him and demands Bryan show him the respect he deserves. Bryan shoves him to the floor. Sami says he'll remember that and storms off.

Bryan says he believes in social distancing, which is the first time anyone on WWE TV has made even a passing reference to the coronavirus since the first week after WWE went to a crowd-free show. Do you realize how weird that is? And it's not an accident. WWE has made it a rule that they don't talk about the global pandemic that's totally turned the wrestling world upside down. Smackdown takes another commercial break.

Then we get that Daniel Bryan interview. Kayla compliments Bryan on his douchey new haircut. It's one of those ones where the sides are shaved, and the top is long. She plays a video of Jey Uso assaulting Bryan after their match a few weeks ago. Bryan says he saw the interview where Uso said all of that wasn't personal, and he believes him. Uso has a devil on his shoulder, egging him on. But Bryan says his own devil is on his shoulder, telling him to get revenge on Uso. This is turning into a Bugs Bunny cartoon. Bryan says what he's gonna do to Uso is nothing personal.

Adam Pearce talks to someone off-camera about choosing them as the final member of Team Smackdown for Survivor Series. It's Otis. God damn it. Chad Cable shows up and takes credit, as he's Otis's coach now, I guess. Natalya walks up and bugs Pearce about picking her for the women's team. But Pearce picks Bayley instead. Natalya isn't happy. Pearce sends her out for a match. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Seth Rollins cuts a promo on Murphy. He says he made Murphy who he is, and Murphy would have never even met the nineteen-year-old Aalyah Mysterio if not for Rollins. But Murphy betrayed Rollins, and tonight Rollins will make him pay, and then he'll go back to being a nobody.

Natalya comes to the ring for a match with Tamina. The winner of this match gets the final spot on the Survivor Series team. Bianca Belair is on commentary for this match. Bayley comes out to stand at ringside and make a spectacle of herself. Natalya makes Tamina tap out with the sharpshooter.

Natalya defeats Tamina via submission to qualify for Survivor Series.

The rest of the women's Survivor Series team comes out to pose in the ring. Then Michael Cole introduces a video about Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. Smackdown takes another commercial break, and as it's the top of the hour, this Smackdown recap will continue on a second page. Click down below to read it.

