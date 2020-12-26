WWE Smackdown Recap – The Big E Era of Smackdown Has Begin

Welcome to The Shovel: Smackdown Edition, recapping Smackdown for December 25th, 2020. What could be more pathetic than watching WWE Smackdown on Christmas? Luckily, you don't have to because you've got me.

WWE Smackdown Recap for December 25th, 2020

Festive thunder and lightning usher in the Christmas Day episode of WWE Smackdown, sponsored by Progressive. A steel cage surrounds the ring.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns comes out with Paul Heyman. Then comes Kevin Owens. They're locked in the cage where finally they're gonna settle their differences once and for all, without Jey Uso interfering because there's no way he can climb over the top of the wide-open cage and get inside or anything. A suitably violent struggle ensues for about a half-hour an of course Owens nearly has this match won when Jey Uso comes out, reaches through a hole in the cage, and handcuffs Owens to the ropes so Reigns can walk right out the door. Owens tries to goad Roman into getting back in the cage by calling him a little bitch but Reigns just steps out, grabs his belt, and laughs at him.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Well, that settled nothing. Asuka and Charlotte Flair are seen walking backstage as Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Promo: Asuka and Charlotte Flair

Asuka and Charlotte Flair head to the ring. They barely start talking when Bayley interrupts and also comes to the ring. Bayley begins to rehash her 2020 accolades when Sasha Banks also interrupts and comes to the ring. She starts to talk and Bianca Belair interrupts and comes to the ring. Bianca actually gets to get out a full sentence bragging about herself when Carmella also interrupts and comes to the ring. Carmella calls everyone bitches. That's it. That's the whole promo. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Carmella and Bayley vs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair – Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Everyone breaks up into teams and they have a triple threat tag match. Like all matches involving Charlotte Flair, this match is all about Charlotte Flair. In particular, it's about setting up Bianca Belair as a potential match for Charlotte.

Sasha pins Bayley with a frogsplash to eliminate her and Carmella because this is an elimination triple threat I guess. In the coolest spot of the match, Charlotte has the Figure Four on Sasha and Bianca uses her hair as a rope to pull Sasha close enough to make the pin. Belair nearly has Asuka beat, but Carmella and Bayley help prevent that by keeping Sasha Banks occupied and Charlotte takes out Bianca for the win.

Winner: Asuka and Charlotte Flair

The Street Profits cut a Christmas promo. Sami Zayn interrupts by loudly berating a Smackdown intern. Then he tells off the Street Profits. They say there were about to give him a gift, but if he doesn't want it… Zayn stops them. They open the gift and show him a t-shirt that says "I was the Intercontinental Champion." They laugh at him. He storms off.

Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan heads to the ring. WWE barely has a chance to pipe in those Yes! chants when Jey Uso assaults Bryan on the ramp. He beats up Bryan amidst the Christmas-themed decor as Smackdown takes a commercial break. After the break, the match has started and Uso continues to beat up Daniel Bryan. This goes on for a loooooong time. Bryan makes a comeback eventually and gets the win with a running knee.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

Looks like Daniel Bryan is on the path for a showdown with Roman Reigns. Big E is seen getting ready for his main event match as Smackdown takes a commercial break. After the break, Kayla Braxton interviews Bryan and asks him what's next. Bryan says he's never won the Royal Rumble in his life so that's what he wants to do next. He's putting everything into winning the Rumble this year.

Sami Zayn walks up and talks some trash to Bryan. He accuses Bryan of being behind Zayn having to defend his title against Big E tonight. Bryan listens to him rant. After he leaves, Bryan says Santa must not have given him a PS5.

Big E vs. Sami Zayn – Intercontinental Championship Lumberjack Match

The Progressive Match Flo shows Big E ruining Sami Zayn's Sami awards last week. The lumberjacks head to the ring. Big E and Sami Zayn come out and they have a match. I'm about ready for this show to be over by this point. No offense, but it's Christmas. They should end it early as a gift to everyone. Alas, that doesn't happen. The Lumberjacks do come in handy as they prevent Zayn from escaping when the going gets tough, even retrieving him one time when he makes it all the way to the top of the ramp. Big E gets the cleanest of wins: belly-to-belly, Big Splash, Big Ending, 1-2-3.

Winner: Big E

The babyface lumberjacks celebrate in the ring with Big E. Confetti drops in the Thunderdome. They're treating this like a huge win. Smackdown goes off the air.

Final Thoughts on WWE Smackdown

I can't complain about tonight's episode of Smackdown. Four matches, plenty of time for each, solid wrestling, and even a title change It's been a rough year for WWE. Hopefully 2021 is better for them. Giving Big E a serious push would be a good way to start.