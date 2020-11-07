WWE Smackdown Recap – Where in the World is Aalyah Mysterio?!

On WWE Smackdown this week, Aalyah Mysterio turns up missing. Does Murphy have anything to do with it? Does a bear **** in the woods?

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Smackdown Edition. We don't yet know who the next president is, but we will find out who will represent Smackdown at Survivor Series. And what's more important in the grand scheme of things? Okay, sure, the presidency. But come on, you know Trump isn't gonna stop bitching until, well, forever, but at least until January. So let's just sit back and enjoy some wrasslin', or what passes for it on WWE television at least.

WWE Smackdown Recap for November 6th, 2020 Part 2

Michael Cole and Corey Graves promote The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series in two weeks. I'll believe it when I see it. Then Cole reads a tweet by Carmella, then throws it to Kayla Braxton. Braxton is with Jey Uso backstage. She plays him a clip of last week's show, then asks him to explain his actions.

Uso says he did what he had to do. He considers Daniel Bryan, a friend, but he's not family. Kayla gives him grief over being Roman's lackey. Paul Heyman shows up. He asks if Roman authorized the interview, then answers: he didn't. He tells Uso Roman needs to talk to him. Kayla says it looks like Heyman has a better spot in the family than Uso. Uso is offended, but he leaves with Heyman.

Rey Mysterio is talking on the phone backstage. Dominic Mysterio interrupts. Apparently, the nineteen-year-old Aalyah Mysterio is missing. Rey can't find her. Rey sends Dominik to get his ring geat because Rey has a match in a moment. After Dominik leaves, the Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin, attacks Rey out of nowhere. Dominik chases him off, but the damage is done. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Paul Heyman lectures Jey Uso outside Roman Reigns' dressing room about running things like interviews past Roman. Uso wants to talk to Roman about that. Heyman tells him to wait outside the room. Reigns comes outside with Heyman. He asks Uso why he's talking to Kayla. He explains the chain of command and tells Uso to talk to him next time, and if he can't find him, to talk to Heyman. Roman also asks about Kevin Owens. Uso says Owens was just making dumb jokes, but Roman says it sounded like disrespect, and disrespect to Uso is disrespect to Reigns and their entire family. He goads Uso into going to take care of it. After Uso leaves, Roman gives Heyman some crap for not handling that situation before Roman had to get involved. He orders Heyman to fetch Adam Pearce.

The Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin, is in the ring. Rey Mysterio comes out. Dominik has his back. Halfway through the match (and of course, right before Smackdown takes a commercial break), Seth Rollins comes out with a shit-eating grin, presumably because he knows something about where the nineteen-year-old Aalyah is. Rollins bides his time until Rey has the match won, at which point he attacks Dominik. Rey goes to help, and then nineteen-year-old Aalyah comes out with Murphy. Rey shouts at them to leave. After all that, he gets back in the ring and eats an End of Days.

Baron Corbin defeats Rey Mysterio to qualify for Survivor Series.

It's good to see Corbin back on Smackdown. Where's he been lately? Did he have the COVID? I'm just going to assume anyone in WWE who isn't on TV any given week must have the COVID. If WWE doesn't want me to think that, they should announce when people test positive instead of letting shady rumors leak out through the dirt sheets.

With all the little dudes in wrestling these days, you sometimes forget how small Rey looks when he's in the ring with a big dude like Baron Corbin. And of course, the Rollins/Mysterio/Murphy/Aalyah angle is so trashy and, therefore, in my opinion, the best thing going in WWE right now.

Corey Graves reports that Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso has been booked tonight. Then Smackdown takes a commercial break. I'll be switching to part three of this report, so check back soon for that (unless you're reading this in the morning, in which case, good news… it's already there!)

