WWE Smackdown: Tamina Snuka's First Real Championship Win in WWE
WWE veterans Tamina and Natalya defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on WWE Smackdown this week, marking Tamina's first championship win WWE since debuting in 2010, not counting the WWE 24/7 Championship, which isn't defended in actual fake competition. Natalya and Tamina won the titles during the final Smackdown before the WrestleMania Backlash PPV event. Even more impressively, nobody in the match was fatally injured.
Also on the WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode of WWE Smackdown, Cesaro defeated Jimmy Uso by disqualification after Roman Reigns interefered. Cesaro took out his frustrations on Jey Uso after the match as Smackdown went off the air.
Rey Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler in singles competition on Smackdown ahead of The Mysterios vs. The Dirty Dawgs at WrestleMania Backlash.
The Ratings King of Friday Nights (who didn't do much to help WWE Smackdown in that area this week) beat Shinsuke Nakamura in a match no one cared about that didn't matter.
Adam Pearce booked an Intercontinental Championship four-way for next week's WWE Smackdown.
Bianca Belair and Bayley got into ahead of their Smackdown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.
And… more Aleister Black nonsense.
Though Showbuzz Daily's website is down, TVSeriesFinale.com reports that WWE Smackdown was way down this week, scoring a .4 in the 18-49 demographic, lower than the usual .5 or .6, and losing to Shark Tank and Blue Bloods in that category while tying with 20/20 and Dateline. In overall viewers, Smackdown was down below 2 million with 1.8 million viewers, which is not a great lead-in into Sunday's PPV.