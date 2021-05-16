WWE Smackdown: Tamina Snuka's First Real Championship Win in WWE

WWE veterans Tamina and Natalya defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on WWE Smackdown this week, marking Tamina's first championship win WWE since debuting in 2010, not counting the WWE 24/7 Championship, which isn't defended in actual fake competition. Natalya and Tamina won the titles during the final Smackdown before the WrestleMania Backlash PPV event. Even more impressively, nobody in the match was fatally injured.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Natalya & Tamina's emotional first moments with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2z6Qchs_g9Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tamina & Natalya share heartfelt message for the WWE Universe: WWE Talking Smack, May 15, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbmaD7l3WSo)

Also on the WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode of WWE Smackdown, Cesaro defeated Jimmy Uso by disqualification after Roman Reigns interefered. Cesaro took out his frustrations on Jey Uso after the match as Smackdown went off the air.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Roman Reigns convinces Jimmy Uso to challenge Cesaro: SmackDown, May 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9Rrgsk8N2k)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cesaro promises to give Roman Reigns & The Usos a Swing: SmackDown, May 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nylvkj0mvTA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cesaro vs. Jimmy Uso: SmackDown, May 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duj0eJ6ZGes)

Rey Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler in singles competition on Smackdown ahead of The Mysterios vs. The Dirty Dawgs at WrestleMania Backlash.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler: SmackDown, May 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xA3xaM7dgU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rey & Domink confident heading into WrestleMania Backlash: SmackDown Exclusive, May 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHlpXLLmPI0)

The Ratings King of Friday Nights (who didn't do much to help WWE Smackdown in that area this week) beat Shinsuke Nakamura in a match no one cared about that didn't matter.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin: SmackDown, May 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYARwbuyt_M)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shinsuke Nakamura is a mood with King Corbin's crown: SmackDown Exclusive, May 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMUbN3vhFtM)

Adam Pearce booked an Intercontinental Championship four-way for next week's WWE Smackdown.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Adam Pearce sets a shocking Intercontinental Title Match for Apollo Crews: SmackDown, May 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ze9fhw4igik)

Bianca Belair and Bayley got into ahead of their Smackdown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Belair and Bayley engage in war of words ahead of WrestleMania Backlash: SmackDown, May 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SemO6jVHbP0)

And… more Aleister Black nonsense.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Aleister Black delivers "The Lesson": SmackDown, May 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRbhLCukidw)

Though Showbuzz Daily's website is down, TVSeriesFinale.com reports that WWE Smackdown was way down this week, scoring a .4 in the 18-49 demographic, lower than the usual .5 or .6, and losing to Shark Tank and Blue Bloods in that category while tying with 20/20 and Dateline. In overall viewers, Smackdown was down below 2 million with 1.8 million viewers, which is not a great lead-in into Sunday's PPV.