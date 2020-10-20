WWE Somehow Wins Award for Corporate Social Responsibility

In the event that proves we are living in some kind of alternate timeline fueled solely by irony, WWE has won "Best Corporation" in awards in the PRNEWS CSR & Nonprofit Awards, the theme of which stresses, "in the midst of a global pandemic and social unrest, corporate social responsibility has never been more important." The win comes after multiple wrestlers who conveniently disappeared off television after being caught up in various scandals for misconduct or insensitivity returned to television roles with nary a mention of the controversies and in the same year as WWE laid off dozens of workers at the start of a global pandemic and then proceeded not to take said pandemic seriously, resulting in a massive outbreak and several smaller subsequent outbreaks within the company.

"In the midst of a global pandemic and social unrest, corporate social responsibility has never been more important," said Erika Bradbury, Editorial Director of PRNEWS and the host of the program, which was held virtually this year, according to a press release. "It's become even clearer this year that it's not enough to simply tweet a message of support. Both internal and external stakeholders expect, if not encourage, companies to walk the talk and prove their statements in actions."

"So proud of the @WWECommunity team & all their hard work to make @WWE the 2020 Corporation of the Year at this year's @PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards!" tweeted a jubilant Stephanie McMahon after learning of the win. "WWE's mission is to put smiles on faces & it could not be done without the hard work & passion of this incredible team!"

It makes sense that Stephanie McMahon would be the one to talk about the award, considering she herself recently ranked highly on a Forbes list of Chief Marketing Officers both for coronavirus response and for being "a big proponent of WWE Superstars growing their own brands via social media," despite the company recently announcing plans to commandeer all the Twitch and cameo accounts of its talent and essentially keep all the money for themselves.