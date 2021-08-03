WWE Spitefully Confirms Release of Ric Flair

In an attempt to prove those damn dirt sheets wrong who reported that Ric Flair and WWE came to terms on a release Monday, WWE spitefully announced that they came to terms on the release of Ric Flair… on Tuesday. On Twitter, WWE posted:

We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021. https://t.co/VfoxW4fo1N — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Note the mention of the date, which is not standard practice, as if people are going to believe that those dirt sheet reports were all wrong, but WWE just happened to decide the next day to release Flair anyway. So ridiculous, but not at all out-of-character for a company that had to spend most of WWE Raw last night piping in crowd noise to cover up chants for CM Punk and Bray Wyatt.

Once again, in the statement on WWE.com, WWE wrote, "We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021." There's no mention of wishing the 72-year-old wrestling legend well in his future endeavors, adding even more pettiness to the whole affair.

Fightful and Wrestling Inc. jointly broke the news of Flair's release on Monday morning, attributing it to frustrations Flair had with booking, particularly the storyline where Flair was implied to have impregnated Lacey Evans. On Wrestling Observer Radio Monday, Dave Meltzer added that Flair had complained directly to Vince McMahon about Charlotte Flair's booking, and said that some sources claim it was Vince McMahon's idea to fire Flair rather than Flair's idea to leave, which actually does fit with the release announcement today.

"Ric Flair can't quit, god dammit pal! He's fiiiiiiiiiired!"

Yeah. Nice one.

WWE followed up Flair's firing with one of the most boring Raws in recent memory as the company works to squander in record time any goodwill garnered from the return of live crowds.