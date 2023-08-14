Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Asuka, Stardom, wrestling

WWE Star Asuka Lashes Out at Stardom and Japanese Wrestling Media

Asuka grapples with Japanese media & Stardom! Dive into the wrestling journalism battle royale as told by your favorite comrade, El Presidente!

¡Hola, comrades! It is I, your glorious leader, El Presidente, coming to you from the penthouse suite of my luxury bunker hidden deep within the active volcano on my island paradise. As I lounge amidst my mountain of gold, sipping from a glass filled with the finest tequila, my little birdie tweets, sorry, Xes, ring out, bringing news of WWE Superstar, Asuka, launching a verbal royal rumble against the Japanese media and the Stardom promotion. Time to put down my vintage action figures and wade into this.

All my life, I have been a fan of the wrestling arts, often finding myself wrestling with these irritating American CIA agents over differing interpretations of the word "democracy." However, Asuka's tweets have added a dash of drama outside the ring. Now, she claims to have always been a freelancer, fighting alone against the media, not unlike how I grapple with capitalist influence in our glorious socialist endeavors. Comrades, there is a lesson to be learnt here, always be true to your people and ignore the insidious remarks of capitalistic corporations.

I don't flatter anyone.

Even in Japan, the media hated me because I don't flatter the media.

In Japan, everyone was flirting with the media except me.

I fought the media alone to take care of my fans. That's why some of the Japanese media still hate me.

That's why I've always… https://t.co/XOYSjqBDdw — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Asuka further ramped up her attack, naming Stardom as an organization designed to destroy her. A palpable hit, my comrades! I know a thing or two about being targeted. Did I ever tell you about that time when the American CIA tried to replace my beloved manatee statues with identical statues filled with explosives? Well, just like Asuka, I defeated their nefarious plans.

The former editor-in-chief of Pro Wrestling Weekly has made this point on several occasions.

That is, Stardom is an organization that was created to defeat me. It is an organization that was created to destroy me personally.

But they failed to defeat me.

I don't know what… — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

She talks about the petty attempts by her detractors to deflate her reign as a champion. They remind me of my illustrious American 'friends' who doubted my impeccable leadership of my fearless people. But like Asuka, I stood triumphant against their critique. So, drink up, comrades, to unyielding spirit and growing socialism!

The media could not bring me down when I came to America. They must have really wanted me to fail. I am used to it because I have been fighting my critics alone since my days in Japan.

But now that I am here, I have comrades in arms.

Charlotte, Becky, HHH and…

I've walked… pic.twitter.com/U72Af9nGuh — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In her tweets, she mentioned names like Charlotte, Becky, and HHH, her new comrades-in-arms in America. Now, I have been known to wrestle with the likes of Fidel Castro and Joseph Stalin, and let me assure you, comrades, it is always good to have an ally in the ring.

When I became champion, one media outlet asked wrestling fans, "Do you think it is good enough to be champion? "Do you think it deserves to be champion?" Compare me to other people.

Do you think my abilities are inferior?

Can you believe that? I was always fighting that media… — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Lastly, she wished good luck to all who are giving their best and expressed particular concern for her fellow wrestlers, Syuri and Shirakawa. A true champion, she is sowing seeds of solidarity. My bosom swells in pride!

What I just said is in the past.

It was before I came to America.

Now the organization has changed and there are few players I know.

So, I don't know anything about it, and good luck to everyone who's trying their best.

I'm especially concerned about Syuri and Shirakawa, that's… pic.twitter.com/Vb5U2b2x41 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let that be a lesson to you all, comrades, never bow down to the mechanisms of capitalist conspiracies designed to bring you down. Stand fast, bring the power of socialism to your defence and like Asuka, you too will know victory! Ah, the CIA just arrived at my door. Apparently, they want to play a friendly game of Battleships. Wish your beloved El Presidente luck, and pray this isn't like that time they tried to poison my Luchador masks! Until next time, El Presidente, signing off and for a quick escape to the Mar-a-lago compound I successfully won from Trump, at a high-stakes game of Go Fish. Stay strong and keep believing, comrades!

