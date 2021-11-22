WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Attacked By Fan Live On Raw Tonight

While the crowd in Brooklyn's Barclays Center was totally lifeless at Survivor Series last night, the tide has clearly changed at Raw tonight in the same building but in the worst possible way. Live on the air, WWE superstar Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan who jumped the barricade next to the entrance ramp as the Raw star was making his exit from the ring.

The incident occurred towards the top of the 9 pm hour when just after beating Finn Balor, Seth Rollins was making his way back up the ramp. It was then when he was violently tackled by an out-of-control fan who had jumped the barricade. The scary incident unfolded live on the air, leaving the commentators initially confused if this was part of the show or not as seen in the tweet below, which shows the incident as it happened on air.

Security was quick to swarm and remove him from Seth Rollins, but it was a violent and frightening few moments. As good as security and metal detectors and all that is upon entering any arena, you still can't be sure what someone has on them, and whenever an idiot "fan" decides to pull something like this, the potential is always there for something truly tragic to happen.

With fans at WWE events almost always having their phones up and ready, we got some really close-up looks at both the attack itself from different angles, but also the nutjob who attacked Seth Rollins being taken out of the arena, hopefully heading to the closest police station.

This angle of the fan attacking Seth Rollins shows just how violent a tackle it was.pic.twitter.com/t69Y1erdY6 — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) November 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

It appears WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was watching Raw live tonight, as he also commented on the incident on Twitter right after it happened.

Obviously, it goes without saying that this kind of behavior is totally unacceptable, and even if you're the most delusional knucklehead WWE fan who thinks you're destined to headline Wrestlemania someday, I guarantee there's absolutely zero chance of that happening if you violently attack an actual wrestler live on TV. Hopefully, Seth Rollins is alright and can put this moment behind him, while at the same time, hopefully, the guy who did this is in a Brooklyn lockup tonight losing a far more real and far more violent wrestling match with a cellmate.