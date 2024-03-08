Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, youtube

WWE Surpasses 100 Million YouTube Subscribers; AEW Has 4 Million

🎉💥 Break out the White Claw and turn on some Smash Mouth! 💥🎉 The Chadster can barely contain The Chadster's excitement as WWE achieves what is possibly the greatest milestone in the history of humankind—surpassing 100 MILLION subscribers on YouTube! 💯📈 That's right, folks, WWE now has one of the most-subscribed YouTube channels on the entire planet, and The Chadster thinks that's reason enough for a global celebration.

🎆💪 Clearly this is one of the most important achievements in human history. The Chadster dares say it's akin to humanity's leap to the moon, but let's be real, it's even more incredible! 😲🌕 Neil Armstrong's iconic "small step" was huge, but WWE reaching 100 million subscribers? That's not just a giant leap; it's a freakin' rocket launch past the stars! 🚀✨ Besides, the moon landing was a one-time deal, while WWE's YouTube channel keeps entertaining the masses day in, day out! 📺💖

The technological marvel of the internet, the epoch-defining fall of the Berlin Wall, even the artistic masterpiece that is the Mona Lisa — remarkable as they are, do they engage and unite millions of fans worldwide with high-flying, heart-pounding wrestling action 24/7? The Chadster thinks not. 💻🛠️🖼️ WWE's global reach and ability to bring joy, excitement, and unparalleled athleticism into the lives of millions via YouTube is what truly makes history.

🗽🚀 Can you imagine? The discovery of fire, the invention of the wheel, the writing of the Constitution—sure, those things were game changers in their time. But WWE achieving 100 million YouTube subscribers? The Chadster sees it as a signal of cultural ascendance that eclipses all previous milestones in human development. 🔥🎡📜 It's like comparing the brightest fireworks display to a single, solitary glow stick; there's just no competition. WWE's YouTube channel has become the beacon of entertainment excellence, outshining inventions and discoveries that have shaped civilization! 💡✨

And don't get The Chadster started on the sheer inspiration that is WWE's dedication to Make-A-Wish, embodying the true spirit of heroism and compassion. Can AEW's YouTube channel claim such life-changing impact? Can it move mountains of morale and inspire legions of little warriors? The Chadster strongly doubts it. 🏔️🦸‍♂️

This isn't just entertainment history The Chadster is talking about; it's world history. The printing of the Gutenberg Bible, the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the first broadcast of television — they all pale in comparison to the monumental nature of WWE's YouTube success. 💒📜📺 Because in each of those instances, humanity took a giant step forward. But with WWE's powerhouse of a YouTube channel, humanity hasn't just stepped forward; it's leapt, bounded, and soared into a whole new echelon of digital dominance! 🌎🏃‍♂️💫

🧐 And speaking of YouTube channels, let's chat about AEW's puny little count of just over 4 million, shall we? 😂👌 Tony Khan, who's feeling inadequate now, huh bud? Maybe now Tony Khan will understand what being truly embarrassed feels like. The Chadster knows firsthand how it feels to be cheesed off thanks to Tony Khan's constant meddling that's made personal life tougher for The Chadster. He's caused The Chadster to become sexually impotent, and he's literally ruining The Chadster's marriage with Keighleyanne who, by the way, was so preoccupied texting that guy Gary she didn't even notice this world-shattering news.📱😠

🔥 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan would even try to compete with WWE's greatness. 😤 But The Chadster will hand it to the man—the more he fails, the more relentless he gets. It's like watching someone play darts with spaghetti—it's messy, embarrassing, and they just end up looking silly. 🍝🎯

👀 What's that, Tony Khan? Oh, it's the sound of the ENTIRE WWE Universe asking, "Tony Khan who?" This subscriber count marvel is more than just numbers, it represents legions of fans who appreciate real wrestling, the kind Triple H and other legends have poured their sweat and tears into. And for every wrestler or – heaven forbid – ex-WWE personality who's gone to AEW and thrown shade at WWE, they have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 😡🗡️

🙅‍♂️ As for Tony Khan, with his lesser YouTube numbers, The Chadster thinks he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Honestly, it drives The Chadster up the dang wall! The influence and reach of WWE's juggernaut of a YouTube presence, with hit programs like WWE Top 10 and exclusive interviews, are what makes it the gold standard. They're the LeBron James of the wrestling world—a metaphor Tony Khan might struggle to comprehend, given AEW's lackluster performance. 🤦‍♂️🏀

Now, to put things into a perspective that even Tony Khan might grasp, imagine WWE's YouTube channel as a sleek, wicked-fast Mazda Miata, zipping past quaint little AEW's channel like it's standing still. That's right, Tony Khan, you're looking at the Miata's tail lights now. 🏎️💨

🎶 As Smash Mouth brilliantly proclaimed, "You'll never know if you don't go. You'll never shine if you don't glow." And WWE is glowing brighter than the dang sun right now! 🌟🧡

🍹 In closing, even as The Chadster sips on a crisp White Claw, reflecting on WWE's colossal achievement, The Chadster can't help but be reminded that when it comes to pro wrestling, WWE is the pinnacle, the beacon of excellence, and the paragon of entertainment. Cheers to you, WWE—The Chadster says, "Who's got the numbers now, Tony Khan?" 😏🙌💔

