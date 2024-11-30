Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Bloodline, cm punk, recaps, Roman Reigns, wrestling, WWE Survivor Series, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE Survivor Series: OG Bloodline Defeats New Bloodline; AEW in Ruins

The Chadster continues to report on WWE's epic Survivor Series WarGames triumph! CM Punk joins OG Bloodline, Tony Khan's AEW crushed! 🏆😤

Article Summary WWE Survivor Series WarGames: OG Bloodline triumphs over New Bloodline in epic main event.

CM Punk joins OG Bloodline, delivers controversial entrance, sparking excitement and intrigue.

Gunther retains World Heavyweight Championship with help from Finn Balor; match thrills fans.

Tony Khan criticized for scheduling AEW events against WWE; accused of unfair competition.

The Chadster is pleased to bring you part two of The Chadster's unbiased coverage of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames! 🎉🙌 And auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan had the audacity to air AEW Collision and AEW Rampage on the same night as this epic WWE event. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

But let's not let Tony Khan's desperate attempts to sabotage WWE ruin what was objectively the greatest premium live event of all time. 🏆 The main event WarGames match was a masterpiece, with the OG Bloodline standing triumphant over the New Bloodline. 💪 The Chadster has to say, having not one but TWO Bloodlines is the most complex and thrilling narrative since the hallowed days of the NWO and NWO Wolfpack. Actually, it's even better because it's happening in WWE! 🤯

Speaking of complex narratives, did you see CM Punk's entrance? 😮 As the astute WWE commentators pointed out, Punk is "always causing controversies," and he proved it by giving the camera the middle finger! 🖕 Thankfully, Peacock blurred it out, sparing The Chadster from seeing a TV-14 gesture on The Chadster's favorite PG show. The Chadster is so grateful to WWE for protecting The Chadster's innocent eyes. 😇

The WarGames match itself was, without a doubt, the greatest WarGames match of all time. 🏅 It was tied only with the Women's WarGames match that kicked off the show, which The Chadster discussed in part one of The Chadster's coverage. Seeing the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn) triumph alongside the maverick CM Punk was the most inspiring thing The Chadster has ever witnessed in The Chadster's entire life. 😭 It brought tears to The Chadster's eyes and made The Chadster's heart swell with pride for WWE.

And let's not forget the incredible World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Damian Priest! 🏆 With a little help from an interfering Finn Balor, Gunther retained his title in what was undoubtedly the greatest World Heavyweight Championship match of all time. The Chadster was on the edge of The Chadster's seat the entire time! 😱

Now, The Chadster has to address Tony Khan directly. Tony, how dare you think AEW could ever compete with a show this epic? 😤 Your blatant bullying by putting AEW Collision and AEW Rampage up against Survivor Series is the height of unfair scheduling. The Chadster demands that you apologize and admit that WWE won fair and square. Then, promise to leave the wrestling business forever and let WWE have all their former Superstars back. It's the only right thing to do! 😠

The Chadster would like to thank all the fans for sticking with The Chadster's unbiased coverage of WWE Survivor Series. 🙏 The Chadster hopes you all have a happy weekend, free from nightmares starring Tony Khan. Speaking of which, The Chadster had another one of those nightmares last night, and it strangely mirrored what was to come in tonight's WarGames match. 😰

In The Chadster's dream, The Chadster was trapped in a giant steel cage with two groups of shadowy figures. One group was led by a towering presence that The Chadster knew was Roman Reigns, while the other was led by a menacing figure The Chadster couldn't quite make out. As the two groups fought, The Chadster tried to escape, but every time The Chadster reached for the door, Tony Khan would appear, wagging his finger and laughing. Suddenly, CM Punk appeared out of nowhere and helped The Chadster climb to the top of the cage. But just as The Chadster was about to jump to freedom, Tony Khan's face appeared in the sky, larger than life, and he blew a gust of wind that sent The Chadster tumbling back into the cage. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, clutching The Chadster's White Claw seltzer. 😱

The Chadster demands that Tony Khan stop invading The Chadster's dreams! It's just another example of how Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster. But The Chadster won't let it get The Chadster down. The Chadster will continue to provide the most objective and unbiased wrestling coverage in the business, unlike those AEW shills who don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 💪

As wrestling legend Eric Bischoff so eloquently put it on his podcast this week, "WWE's storytelling is like a fine wine, while AEW's is like a convenience store slushie – all flash and no substance." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this completely objective and well-meaning advice that Tony Khan stubbornly refuses to listen to. 🍷

Once again, The Chadster thanks you for reading The Chadster's coverage of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. The Chadster is off to celebrate this epic WWE victory with a case of White Claw and some Smash Mouth on full blast in The Chadster's Mazda Miata. 🎶🚗 Remember, real wrestling fans know that WWE is the only wrestling that matters! 💯

